Who was the headliner of the first Super Bowl halftime show?

Super Bowl LV will have one of the most inspirational musicians in the world performing at the Super Bowl halftime show. The Weeknd is set to make his first appearance at the Super Bowl. There has been a list of amazing musicians that have performed at the biggest halftime show in professional sports.

Artists like Michael Jackson, Diana Ross, Boyz II Men, Phil Collins, and Shania Twain are some of the big-named musicians that have performed at the Super Bowl. Even though the halftime show only lasts about 15-30 minutes, it is still an honor for musicians to perform. Individuals that are not football fans still watch the Super Bowl for the commercials and halftime performances.

#Blackprinthistory On this day back in 1993, Michael Jackson performed at the Super Bowl XXVII halftime show. It accumulated over 100+ million viewers and is one of the most watched events in American television history. pic.twitter.com/EmA7boneVq — TheBlackPrints👑 (@TheBlackPrints_) January 31, 2021

The halftime show dates all the way back to the first Super Bowl. With the Super Bowl ready to kick off on Sunday, there have been a lot of questions about the halftime show. One question that stands out more than the others is, who headlined Super Bowl I?

Let's take a look at which musician headlined the very first NFL Super Bowl between the Green Bay Packers and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Super Bowl I: Who headlined the Super Bowl halftime show?

Green Bay Packers QB Bart Starr

Super Bowl I was one of the biggest games in the history of the league. Vince Lombardi would lead the Green Bay Packers into a meeting with the Kansas City Chiefs. With it being the first ever Super Bowl, it had a lot riding on the game.

It was also the first time that there would be a halftime show. With musicians dominating the halftime show in recent years, the first Super Bowl halftime show was the complete opposite.

Advertisement

62 years ago today, the Packers made one of the best decisions in franchise history...



Signing Vince Lombardi to a 5-year contract



• 2× NFL Coach of the Year

• 2× Super Bowl Champ

• 5× NFL Champion#GoPackGo pic.twitter.com/6FUTrkIbjf — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) February 3, 2021

Super Bowl I would have college marching bands perform at the first halftime show. NFL fans packed into Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum to watch the Green Bay Packers and Kansas City Chiefs play for the championship. Fans would get another great performance during halftime of the Super Bowl. Let's take a look at the list of marching bands that performed at the inaugural event for the big game's halftime show.

List of Marching Bands that performed at Super Bowl I

-- University of Arizona Symphonic Marching Band

-- Grambling State University Marching Band

-- Anaheim High School

-- Al Hirt was an American trumpeter and bandleader

-- Ana-Hi-Steppers Drill Team and Flag Girls