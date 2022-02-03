Watershed Festival 2022 tickets: Where to buy, lineup, dates and all you need to know

The Watershed Music and Camping Festival will return this July for its tenth anniversary, with the trio of Morgan Wallen, Miranda Lambert, and Kane Brown announced as headliners.

The festival is part of a collection of country festivals that includes TidalWave Festival (Atlantic City Beach, New Jersey), Faster Horses (Brooklyn, Michigan), Tortuga Music Festival (Ft. Lauderdale, Florida), and Seven Peaks Music Festival (Colorado).

The lineup was announced on February 2 via various social media outlets.

Watershed Festival: Schedule, lineup, and tickets

The festival's two stages will see a bevy of other performers in addition to the headliners, including Jake Owen, Jordan Davis, Chase Rice, Lauren Alaina, Tenille Arts, Callista Clark, Jessie James Decker, Caylee Hammack, LOCASH, Michael Ray, Jameson Rodgers, Runaway June, Dylan Scott, Tenille Townes, Hailey Whitters, and Dee Jay Silver.

Additional performers are set to be announced soon.

Passes and camping options for the Watershed Music and Camping Festival will go on sale Friday, February 11, at 10:00 AM PT on the official website of the festival. General admission passes begin their pricing at $225.

Two versions of VIP passes are available: standing rooms at $599 and reserved seating at $799.

As per the official website, the VIP passes provide the following perks:

Access to the Sunset Lounge VIP Deck (21+) – complete with:

Air-conditioned private restroom facilities

Comfortable LIMITED seating (first come, first served)

Shaded lounge space

A private cash bar featuring a premium selection of beer, wine, & spirits

Cocktail & food service

The best view in the house – of both Main Stage AND the sunset

Access to SRO area on the front deck of the Sunset Lounge

Access to a chair corral/viewing area for the Main Stage

A dedicated VIP lane into the festival

An exclusive Watershed VIP Club gift pack

Complimentary massage & hair braiding services

Access to the Cliff House – a private club near the Main Stage with:

An indoor cash bar & grill

Private air-conditioned restroom

An unbeatable view of the Columbia River Gorge

There are eight levels of camping options available for solo fans, groups, and families, including standard, oasis, and terrace glamping options.

Here is a detailed map of the festival grounds:

Festival map

The festival promises to be a country fan's delight.

