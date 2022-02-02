Hinterland Music Festival 2022 tickets: Where to buy, lineup, dates, and all you need to know

The Hinterland Music Festival is set to return in 2022, with a lineup of genre-spanning acts touted to take center stage at the Avenue of the Saints Amphitheater in St. Charles, Iowa.

The festival is an expanded, four-day affair spanning August 4-7.

Details about the Hinterland Music Festival

Lineup and schedule

Thursday, August 4, will see bluegrass acts in the spotlight, with a headlining performance by Billy Strings. Other highlights of the day include The Texas Gentlemen, Sierra Ferrell, and Riddy Arman.

On Friday, August 5, British indie-rockers Glass Animals will head the roster alongside indie acts such as Rainbow Kitten Surprise, Briston Maroney, Goth Babe, Petey, The Aces and York Lore.

Saturday, August 6, will feature a headliner performance by Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, with Trampled By Turtles, Lake Street Dive, Jenny Lewis, TK & The Holy Know-Nothings, Jesse Daniel, Durand Jones & The Indications and Miko Marks throughout the day.

Sunday, August 7, will feature an indie/alternative-centric lineup, with Phoebe Bridgers set to draw the curtains on the event. Kurt Vile & The Violators, Lucy Dacus, Liz Cooper, Tré Burt, The Kernal, Muna, The Aubreys and Hayden Pedigo, will also grace the Hinterland Music Festival stage on the final day.

Tickets and facilities

As per the festival's official website, 2022 brings a host of new facilities and perks to the Hinterland Festival, which include:

More music. We’ve expanded to four days!

More parking, with triple the total amount of space from last year.

More food vendors – and more space around food vendors.

More bathrooms.

More staff to help reduce lines.

Shuttle service from Des Moines. It’s back!

A new layout of all campgrounds.

A new structure to all camping pass types.

More space for VIP camping and parking, plus VIP food vouchers, are good for any food vendor and new food vendors inside the VIP area.

New and improved Glamping packages.

Passes go on sale Friday, February 4 at 10:00 am CST on the festival website as well. The four-day General Admission pass is set to be priced at $250, while the VIP pass will need fans to shell out $550 for all four days. An all-inclusive 'Saints' pass, which would also provide camping privileges, is priced at $1500.

The festival's lineup and an array of campground options make it seem like a blast at an event already.

