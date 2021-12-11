Who is Phoebe Bridgers boyfriend, Paul Mescal? Relationship explored as couple go Instagram official 

On Friday, December 10, singer-songwriter Phoebe Bridgers confirmed her relationship with boyfriend Paul Mescal. An Instagram snap showcased the latter leaning in to leave a peck on her cheek.

While this is the duo's debut on the app as a couple, the two were publicly seen last month at the LACMA Art+Film Gala's red carpet event.

The Punisher hitmaker and Normal People star were first rumored to have been dating since last year. In June 2020, Phoebe Bridgers spoke about watching Paul Mescal's BBC hit and referred to him as 'the cute boy'.

Last month, Phoebe, 27, also shared a tweet about a funny incident with Mescal, where he mistakenly thought the Thousand Island Dressing is called "Hundred Years Sauce".

What is known about Phoebe Bridgers' boyfriend, Paul Mescal?

Paul Mescal is an actor (Image via Erik Voake/Getty Images)

Paul Mescal, the Irish actor, is best known for portraying the leading role, Connell Waldron, in BBC Three and Hulu's Irish drama series, Normal People. The 25-year-old first forayed into acting during his junior year in school.

At 16, Mescal portrayed the lead role of the Phantom in the musical reproduction of The Phantom of the Opera.

In 2017, Paul Mescal received a Bachelor of Arts degree in Acting from The Lir Academy under Trinity College Dublin. A year later, he performed at the Lyric Theatre in London for a role in the Plough and the Stars. The following year, he made his television debut in the pilot for an Australian comedy series called Bump.

After portraying Connell in Normal People, Paul Mescal appeared in four episodes of Starz's 2020 series, The Deceived, as Sean McKeogh. Paul also starred in Phoebe Bridgers' music video titled Savior Complex at the end of last year.

Throughout his brief career, Mescal has garnered around eight acting roles (excluding his theatre projects). The young star is slated to appear in at least five acting projects, which are yet to be released.

How did Phoebe Bridgers and Paul Mescal meet?

The young couple first interacted in May 2020 when they flirted on Twitter. On May 12, 2020, Phoebe Bridgers tweeted:

Paul replied to the tweet, and they exchanged a few more posts:

It is believed that this interaction sparked their initial conversation, which later progressed into their full-blown relationship.

