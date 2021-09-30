Who is Emily Bannon? Allegations against Phoebe Bridgers explored as singer is sued by producer Chris Nelson

Chris Nelson has reportedly sued Phoebe Bridgers for allegedly spreading false rumors against him. On Monday, September 27, 2021, the music producer filed a lawsuit against the singer in the Los Angeles Supreme Court.

According to the legal complaint, the Motion Sickness singer falsely accused Chris of severe abuse, racial hate crimes, theft and fraud. The latter is now demanding $3.8 million in damages on grounds of defamation.

The Sound Space Recording Studio founder mentioned that he and his then-girlfriend Emily Bannon had a consensual physical relationship with Phoebe Bridgers in 2018. However, he shared that Phoebe and Emily continued their relationship after the producer called it quits with the latter in 2019.

Chris claimed the duo then started defaming him on social media. He mentioned that Phoebe’s false allegations have largely harmed his reputation. The latter has not responded to the accusations.

Everything to know about Emily Bannon

Emily Bannon is a voiceover actor and vocal artist. She reportedly started her career at the age of seven with NBC’s American Dreams. She attended a Catholic school in Ecuador in 2007 and later studied linguistics at New York University.

She was a CAS Presidential Honors Scholar at NYU and received professional training in multiple foreign languages. She has done voiceover projects in Spanish, Japanese, Arabic, Thai and Swahili.

She has lent her voice to hundreds of TV shows and films like Quantico, SWAT, Criminal Minds, Legion and Beyond Borders, among many others. She can also play classical harp and loves to skate.

Emily was in a relationship with music producer Chris Nelson but the duo parted ways in 2019. She shares a close bond with Grammy-nominated singer Phoebe Bridgers and was also romantically linked to the musician.

A look into Chris Nelson’s lawsuit against Phoebe Bridgers

Chris Nelson recently sued Phoebe Bridgers for $3.8 million on grounds of defamation and spreading fake information. He also blamed the singer for inflicting intentional emotional distress and causing interference in financial matters.

As per the claims, Chris and Phoebe knew each other for a long time but never worked together. The music producer and his former girlfriend Emily Bannon had a consensual relationship with the Kyoto hitmaker.

However, he mentioned that Phoebe and Emily defamed him on social media after he broke up with the latter in 2019. According to People, Chris claimed that Emily allegedly accused him of committing racially motivated hate crimes, attacking a Latinx man to death, stealing $50,000 from a neighbor, hacking and selling fake guitars.

As per the documents, he also mentioned that Phoebe shared Emily’s allegations against Chris on her own Instagram account and allegedly confirmed witnessing the abuse in person:

"Bridgers maliciously and intentionally posted the false and defamatory statements about [Nelson] as part of a vendetta to destroy [Nelson's] reputation that was enflamed by Bridgers and Bannon's relationship.”

Chris claimed that Emily continued dating the Stranger in the Alps creator after parting ways with the record producer. Although she made frequent appearances on Phoebe’s social media, the pair never confirmed the relationship rumors.

Meanwhile, the singer was recently linked to Normal People actor Paul Mescal. The duo were photographed on a brunch date in Ireland in July 2020. She was also linked to Bright Eyes alum Conor Oberst.

The 27-year-old also dated drummer Marshall Vore in 2015. The pair collaborated for the song ICU, which documented their separation. Despite their split in 2016, they continued to make to music together.

The Smoke Signals crooner was also in a relationship with Ryan Adams in 2014. However, she is yet to address dating rumors with Emily Bannon.

It also remains to be seen if the singer-songwriter will respond to the lawsuit and head to court to acknowledge Chris Nelson’s allegations.

