How did Lisa Shaw die? BBC radio presenter's cause of death related to COVID vaccine complications

Coroner Karen Dilks recently concluded that BBC radio presenter Lisa Shaw died from complications caused by the AstraZeneca vaccine. Karen Dilks heard on August 26 that the 44-year-old died at the Royal Victoria Infirmary in the city just three weeks after taking the first dose of the vaccine.

Lisa Shaw passed away on May 21 and is survived by her two sons and husband, Gareth Eve. Gareth is the creative director at WriteSound Creative, which produces radio commercials.

Rik Martin, who worked with Lisa, said she was a trusted colleague, brilliant presenter, wonderful friend and a loving wife and mother. He added that she loved being on the radio and was loved by the audience.

Lisa Shaw’s cause of death explained

It was recently confirmed that Lisa Shaw died from complications caused by the AstraZeneca vaccine. The inquest lasted less than an hour and was told that Shaw was taken to hospital after she complained of headaches. Blood clots were found in her brain and she was moved to the neurology specialist unit at Newcastle’s Royal Victoria Infirmary (RVI).

Consultant in anesthetics and intensive care at RVI, Dr. Christopher Johnson said that Lisa was conscious for many days and the clots were treated with drugs that looked to be successful. However, on the evening of May 16, her headaches became worse, and she had problems while speaking. Her condition worsened and despite surgery and treatment, she passed away on May 21.

Coroner Karen Dilks said the popular radio presenter was fit and well but her death was due to a very rare vaccine-induced thrombotic thrombocytopenia. It refers to a condition that leads to swelling and bleeding of the brain.

Dr. Johnson said the doctors had been discussing the condition Lisa Shaw was suffering from with a national panel. He added that The National Institute for Health and Care Excellence mentioned guidelines on how to treat the problem and that it matched the treatment given to Shaw.

Consultant Dr. Tuomo Polvikoski examined Lisa Shaw after her death and stated that, since she was fit and healthy without any medical issues, it was surprising that she died of blood clots and bleeding in the brain.

A link has been made between the AstraZeneca vaccine and fatal blood clots, but the side effects are rare. It reportedly affects only one in 50,000 who have taken the vaccine.

The Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency said that the vaccine’s advantages outweigh the risks for several age groups. Scientists have said that the risk of brain clots due to COVID-19 infection is higher than taking the vaccine.

