iHeartRadio Music Awards 2022: BTS snags three nominations

The world-famous K-pop group BTS is in the headlines yet again. The multi-talented group has been nominated for three awards at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards. The boys were also nominated for three awards last year and took home the wins for the same.

Despite the Covid-19 pandemic, BTS provided the world with unforgettable music. From their digital hit single Butter to their groovy track Permission to Dance, the group continues to change the K-pop industry with its evergreen music.

BTS nominated for three categories at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards

On January 27, 2022, the nominated artists for the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards were revealed. BTS, who won three awards last year, has also been nominated for three awards this year including Best Duo/Group of the Year, Best Music Video, and Best Fan Army.

While the awards for Best Music Video and Best Fan Army are both socially voted for, the award for Best Duo/Group of the Year is not determined by fan votes.

This year, BTS is up against AJR, Bruno Mars, Anderson Paak, Silk Sonic, Dan + Shay, and Maroon 5 for Best Duo/Group of the Year.

For the Best Fan Army award, the Butter hitmaker group will face off against Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber, Harry Styles, Megan Thee Stallion, Why Don’t We, Olivia Rodrigo, Louis Tomlinson, Big Time Rush, Selena Gomez, and Taylor Swift this year.

The globally famed K-pop boy band’s hit single Butter is in the running for Best Music Video category with others like:

Ed Sheeran - Bad Habits

Bella Poarch - Build a B*tch

Olivia Rodrigo - drivers license

Doja Cat - Kiss Me More (featuring SZA)

Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic - Leave the Door Open

Lil Nas X’s MONTERO - Call Me By Your Name

Justin Bieber - Peaches(featuring Daniel Caesar and Giveon);

The Weeknd’s - Save Your Tears

The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber - Stay.

iHeartRadio Music Awards 2022: Timings, voting details and more

Launched in 2013, the iHeartRadio Music Awards honors the most-played artists and songs on iHeartRadio's stations and apps throughout 2021. There are a few new categories this time including Best Comeback Album and TikTok Songwriter of the Year.

The show will air live on March 22, 2022 at 8:00 pm ET from the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. The fan vote for this year’s award show will end on March 15 at 11:59 pm ET. Fans can vote on Twitter using the appropriate category and nominee hashtags or by visiting the iHeartRadio website.

Edited by Ashish Yadav