BTS' Jimin contributes to high exports of Tteokbokki (rice cakes) and red pepper paste (Gochujang) in 2021

BTS' Jimin is in the spotlight yet again. The Dynamite singer has been praised by Korean food authorities for his positive impact on increasing sales of Korean staple dishes like Tteokbokki (rice cakes) and red pepper paste (Gochujang).

Park Ji-min (stage name Jimin) is a South Korean singer-songwriter and record producer under Big Hit Music. He is a vocalist and dancer for the world-famous K-pop group BTS. As a soloist, he has released two self-produced tracks: Promise and Christmas love.

BTS Jimin's love for Tteokbokki and Gochujang increases sales for Korean food industry

On January 27, 2022, according to 'a report by the processed food subdivision market' published by Korea Agro-Fisheries and Food Trade Corporation and the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fishes, the export of processed foods increased by 35.1% compared to the previous year (25.85 million dollars to 34.93 million dollars).

Rice cakes (tteokbokki) saw a 56.7% increase, while red pepper paste (gochujang) had a 35.2% increase. Tteokbokki, or simmer rice cakes, is a popular Korean staple. This chewy, sweet, and spicy food item is paired with eomuk (fish cakes), boiled eggs, and scallions.

This gradual increase in sales of the two food items was credited to BTS Jimin's global brand impact. The idol is known to have a liking towards these comestibles, as noticed by fans in his videos. Jimin was seen eating tteokbokki at a street food stand in Dongdaemun Market in Seoul in 2019.

As per fan accounts, the singer visited the market with his manager and stopped by a shopping center. He then left the place with his hands full of shopping bags. Later, he visited a street food cart and enjoyed himself by relishing some tteokbokki (spicy rice cakes).

Jimin also made it to international headlines for trending the 'fried chicken noodle challenge' among netizens. This fun challenge saw an increase in sales of 158% in the U.S. and 33% in China in 2020.

The K-pop boy band's brand power

BTS members are known for setting trends and popularizing the simplest of things. More often than usual, the group members unknowingly sell out apparel or edibles as fans try to purchase these items to keep up to date with them.

ARMY has proven themselves to be a loyal fanbase, from buying the K-pop group's merchandise to paying for membership fees, they've done it all.

In 2021, BTS' Jungkook sold out a drink called Kombucha (flavored tea) as he was seen consuming it in a VLive interaction. Fans rushed to get their hands on the drink, and this, in turn, helped the tea brand TEAZEN sell out a month's supply.

Recently in 2022, group member RM visited a local noshery in Seoul and shared pictures of his piping hot coffee mug and Korean biscuits. This created a buzz and profited the owner, who later thanked RM for his casual visit.

