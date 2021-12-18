Top 5 favourite foods of BTS members you must try

Everyone's favorite Korean boy band, BTS, has a niche set of taste buds when it comes to enjoying their top most delectable dishes. The Korean band has sparked a revolution across the world, and their fanbase, also called the ARMY, loves to emulate them in any way possible.

Inasmuch, BTS has also popularized a number of food items. Here is a list of the top 5 foods of BTS members you must try.

Mouth-watering BTS food picks

1) Kimchi

BTS is obsessed with Kimchi. If they are having burgers, slurpy noodles or fried rice, they love nothing more than smothering Kimchi on their food.

Spicy, sour, crisp and cold - Kimchi is a fermented cabbage, reddish or spring onion Korean side dish that has taken the world by storm. It can also be made into a hearty Kimchi meat stew and goes great with Korean barbeque, and makes for a wholesome leftover meal in the form of Kimchi fried rice.

daily bts eats 🥢 @bts_mukbang mukbang ep: when jungkook won’t stop eating the fried rice mukbang ep: when jungkook won’t stop eating the fried rice https://t.co/h7pVouUKR4

2) Ramyeon

Ramyeon is a form of noodle soup. BTS especially loves Samyang, a form of ramen. Ranging from 2xx spicy to mild cheesy carbonara, these instant noodle packs are highlighted as a quick, easy, and lip smacking Korean dish. You can see the group's members slurp up these noodles whenever they get the chance.

BTS PICS⁷ 🐹 @GirlWithLuv_24 BRINGING BACK JIMIN EATING SPICY RAMEN 😭😭 BRINGING BACK JIMIN EATING SPICY RAMEN 😭😭https://t.co/kmGKp7r9hB

3) Korean Fried Chicken

Crispy on the outside and succulent in the middle, these golden spicy and sweet deep fried chicken pieces are deliciousness on a plate. If the above description has not already made your mouth water, will you be convinced knowing that it's on BTS's list of top favorite foods?

4) Galbi

The Korean version of a grill, also known as Galbi, is an engaging and delicious meal. Galbi is served raw on table tops after being maranated in garlic, soy sauce, and brown sugar. It is cooked on tabletop grills.

sen⁷ (slow) @sugatradamus The boys were talking about opening a dak galbi restaurant called "Dal GalBTS" and then dividing the positions and their duties. I am hoping to see this in the future 😭 @BTS_twt The boys were talking about opening a dak galbi restaurant called "Dal GalBTS" and then dividing the positions and their duties. I am hoping to see this in the future 😭 @BTS_twt https://t.co/IOTxiIv0k3

5) Tteok-bokki

Better known as Korean rice cakes, Tteok-bokki is a staple Korean street food usually cooked in a Gochujang and Gochugaru sauce. It is usually served with moist fish cakes which warms the soul and is perfect for a chilly Korean evening.

J. @jckseunwngg @scjeonng `he went to the street vendor to get some tteobokki and went back with a bowl of tteokbokki. Here you go, as u requested~ @scjeonng `he went to the street vendor to get some tteobokki and went back with a bowl of tteokbokki. Here you go, as u requested~ https://t.co/3cYDBNQGLY

Rush to your favorite online Korean retail store to try out these goodies and let us know what is your favourite.

Checked out our interview with the cast of the new AMC+ series- Firebite? Click here for more.

Edited by Saman