BTS Jimin’s long silver hair highlight photos take over the internet

BTS Jimin posted photos on Weverse to let fans know that he has returned home safe and sound on December 14. He soon took to his preferred social networking app to share in some fun with ARMYs.
In his interaction, he asked fans to suggest something good to eat, and in return, he would post “something fun” for them. Never in a million years would fans have imagined it would be photos of BTS Jimin in long silver hair extensions.
BTS’ Jimin takes over Twitter worldwide trends as he posts unreleased photos
No matter how big or small an update BTS members share with their fans, it’s no secret that it tends to take over the internet almost every time. In the most recent example of that, BTS member Jimin broke Twitter when he posted photos of him in long silver hair extensions while in the United States.
The incident began with Jimin scrolling through his phone gallery and coincidentally finding the now-viral photos. Before posting, he made a deal with ARMYs - if they helped him with something, he would show them a funny thing. He explained his situation, saying that he cleaned up his place well, but couldn't figure out what to eat.
As food suggestions poured in on Weverse, Jimin went with the classic combination of ramyeon and fried egg. He even posted the photos, explaining that there was no nearby outlets were selling soybean paste stew, so he went with the simple but comforting noodles.
Keeping his promise, the BTS member then shared three pictures. In two selcas, Jimin is masked up, wears a black beanie and has silver hair highlights - but before they were cut or styled for his U.S. look. The extensions bring out Jimin’s charms again, as he once again proves he looks outstanding in any hairstyle.
The photos did, in fact, break the social site, Weverse.
Out of all the BTS members, Jimin is recognized for embracing both his feminine and masculine side. When on the dance floor, the Filter singer is as graceful as a swan, and as delicate as a flower petal. But when asked, he can turn the tables and put on a riveting performance.
In minutes, multiple phrases such as “LOOK AT HIM”, “HE CAME HOME”, “Weverse”, and “Save Me” started trending as the internet went bonkers over the never-seen-before look.
Since the announcement of their vacation, ARMYs have been glad to find BTS members taking a break and doing what they love, whether it be visiting museums or conversing with them on Weverse.