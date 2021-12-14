BTS Jimin’s long silver hair highlight photos take over the internet

BTS Jimin posted photos on Weverse to let fans know that he has returned home safe and sound on December 14. He soon took to his preferred social networking app to share in some fun with ARMYs.

In his interaction, he asked fans to suggest something good to eat, and in return, he would post “something fun” for them. Never in a million years would fans have imagined it would be photos of BTS Jimin in long silver hair extensions.

BTS’ Jimin takes over Twitter worldwide trends as he posts unreleased photos

No matter how big or small an update BTS members share with their fans, it’s no secret that it tends to take over the internet almost every time. In the most recent example of that, BTS member Jimin broke Twitter when he posted photos of him in long silver hair extensions while in the United States.

The incident began with Jimin scrolling through his phone gallery and coincidentally finding the now-viral photos. Before posting, he made a deal with ARMYs - if they helped him with something, he would show them a funny thing. He explained his situation, saying that he cleaned up his place well, but couldn't figure out what to eat.

윤서⁷ @btsinthemoment



🐥 but in return, please help me <with something> 윤서⁷ @btsinthemoment JIMIN WEVERSE POST



🐥 everyone, i came here because i saw something fun while looking through my photos, should i show you ?

🐥 but in return, please help me <with something>

윤서⁷ @btsinthemoment



🐥 okay then, going with soy bean paste stew hehe



🐥 what do you mean chicken + beer kekekekeke for the first meal of the day kekeke keke 윤서⁷ @btsinthemoment



🐥 for your information, this is my first meal of the day



🐥 for your information, this is my first meal of the day

🐥 hehe its only been around 2 hours since i woke up nowww... hehe

🐥 okay then, going with soy bean paste stew hehe

🐥 what do you mean chicken + beer kekekekeke for the first meal of the day kekeke keke

윤서⁷ @btsinthemoment



🐥 theres no place thats selling soybean paste stew

so i should just make ramyeon and fried egg 윤서⁷ @btsinthemoment JIMIN WEVERSE POST



🐥 theres no place thats selling soybean paste stew

so i should just make ramyeon and fried egg

As food suggestions poured in on Weverse, Jimin went with the classic combination of ramyeon and fried egg. He even posted the photos, explaining that there was no nearby outlets were selling soybean paste stew, so he went with the simple but comforting noodles.

Keeping his promise, the BTS member then shared three pictures. In two selcas, Jimin is masked up, wears a black beanie and has silver hair highlights - but before they were cut or styled for his U.S. look. The extensions bring out Jimin’s charms again, as he once again proves he looks outstanding in any hairstyle.

윤서⁷ @btsinthemoment JIMIN WEVERSE POST



🐥 about the photo, i had stuck on hair <highlights> when i went to america right



🐥 ill show you a photo of my hair before cutting them after sticking them on JIMIN WEVERSE POST 🐥 about the photo, i had stuck on hair <highlights> when i went to america right 🐥 ill show you a photo of my hair before cutting them after sticking them on https://t.co/0hV37GoTiz

The photos did, in fact, break the social site, Weverse.

윤서⁷ @btsinthemoment yall did we just break weverse 😵‍💫 yall did we just break weverse 😵‍💫

Out of all the BTS members, Jimin is recognized for embracing both his feminine and masculine side. When on the dance floor, the Filter singer is as graceful as a swan, and as delicate as a flower petal. But when asked, he can turn the tables and put on a riveting performance.

•ᴗ• @teenyjimi JIMIN IS LITERALLY A DELICATE BLACK SWAN OF HIS OWN .... THE GRACE IN THE WAY HE MOVES IM SO HAPPY HE FINALLY GOT TO SHOW HIS TALENT THROUGH THIS SOLO DANCE JIMIN IS LITERALLY A DELICATE BLACK SWAN OF HIS OWN .... THE GRACE IN THE WAY HE MOVES IM SO HAPPY HE FINALLY GOT TO SHOW HIS TALENT THROUGH THIS SOLO DANCE https://t.co/OtmIOsVoWm

In minutes, multiple phrases such as “LOOK AT HIM”, “HE CAME HOME”, “Weverse”, and “Save Me” started trending as the internet went bonkers over the never-seen-before look.

𝑺𝑱𝑴 @stussyjimin the behind the scenes of jimin getting his iconic silver highlights ♡ the behind the scenes of jimin getting his iconic silver highlights ♡ https://t.co/3HrwNgFjb4

lis⁷ 🐱🧡 🏆🧹 @shadowyoonji jimin’s long fluffy hair with the silver extensions really is the gift that keeps on giving jimin’s long fluffy hair with the silver extensions really is the gift that keeps on giving https://t.co/zUd9OIeQmH

박연민 IA @yeonmin_park Oh I Get it now so this was the process Of him getting these silver Highlights lol Oh I Get it now so this was the process Of him getting these silver Highlights lol https://t.co/R9oVV7ViGE

Sae¹¹ @jeonggukwd My whole life was a lie. Silver highlights were extensions?! 😭✋🏻 My whole life was a lie. Silver highlights were extensions?! 😭✋🏻 https://t.co/Z4fpHblXj6

Since the announcement of their vacation, ARMYs have been glad to find BTS members taking a break and doing what they love, whether it be visiting museums or conversing with them on Weverse.

