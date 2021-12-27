'Lulli' review: A scatterbrained comedy that makes an attempt to tug at the heartstrings

Netflix's latest addition to the comedy-drama genre is Lulli, a Brazilian film, directed by César Rodrigues and written by Thalita Rebouças and Renato Fagundes. Although originally available in Brazilian Portuguese, viewers do have the option for English audio and subtitles.

The cast of Lulli includes Larissa Manoela playing the eponymous role along with Yara Charry, Amanda de Godoi, Sergio Malheiros, Vinícius Redd, and Nicolas Ahnert among others. The film was released on Netflix on 26 December 2021.

The official synopsis for Lulli reads:

"A brilliant but self-centered medical student seems incapable of listening to others – until an accident gives her the ability to hear people’s thoughts."

'Lulli' plot overview: How listening to people changed a medico's life

If Gregory House from House MD gained the ability to read minds, his cynical temperament and "everybody lies" dictum wouldn't have become as iconic as they did. Lulli's titular character tried hard to channel her inner Dr. House, but she wasn't nearly as galvanizing. Instead, the self-centered medico became an unlikable character from the very beginning.

Lulli revolves around a medical student who has a sky-high ambition of becoming the best surgeon on the planet but in her pursuit of her goal, she appears insolent and uncaring. And not in a fun way like Dr. House. She has a fundamental foible in that she doesn't listen to anyone around her, not even her own boyfriend.

As if by means of cosmic justice, Lulli is forced to listen to people when she develops the ability to hear thoughts of those who are in physical contact with her, after an MRI accident.

This sudden transition in Lulli attempts to create a contrast between the previous impudent protagonist and the post-accident do-gooder. However, the sudden shift in the narrative does not give viewers enough time or material to make the shift.

Lulli's plot often seems to be rushing things, from character arcs to relationship developments. The movie also attempts to introduce various elements at once thus making the plot seem scattered and superficial. None of the characters or their dynamics are explored in depth. Moreover, Lulli also loses points in being predictable to an obvious extent.

Whether it's Lulli's transition from an arrogant, ambitious medico to an empathetic caregiver or the improvement in Diego's relationship with his father, or the sudden development of a gay relationship, Lulli doesn't spare time on growth and development at all. Amidst all these shortcomings, one aspect that does shine through is the protagonist's relationship with her mother.

Conclusion: Watch or Skip?

Overall, Lulli is essentially an ambitious storyline about the importance of listening and empathy in the cut-throat medical profession. The film tries to achieve this with a comedic and heartfelt narrative but loses its depth and impact in the process. It introduces too many events and themes, and randomly at that.

With a runtime of just 1 hour and 30 minutes, Lulli can easily be a watchable pastime. It is heartfelt, not too deep, and tries to tackle various relevant themes at once. But for viewers looking for something substantial, this film is not up to scratch.

Lulli is now available to watch on Netflix.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of its writer.

