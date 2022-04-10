"No words": Video showing Kid Rock opening tour with Donald Trump's message goes viral online

On Wednesday, April 6, Robert James Ritchie, aka Kid Rock, began his Bad Reputation national tour with an appearance and message from former US President Donald Trump. At his concert in Ford Center, Evansville, Indiana, Rock showcased a video of his friend Trump addressing the audience.

In a TikTok video from the concert uploaded by an attendee, the All Summer Long artist took to the stage to announce:

"We have a very special announcement…from the 45th President of the United States of America."

Trump's brief video appearance addressed the audience at Rock's concert and referred to them as "the backbone of our great country. Hard-working, God-fearing rock-and-roll patriots."

What did former US President Donald Trump say about Kid Rock?

In the video of the concert, which has gone viral on social media, Donald Trump (75) praises his pal Kid Rock (51). Trump called the singer "one of the greatest entertainers of our time." Following this, the former President joked about Rock's golf skills, saying that "his golf game could use a little work."

Trump also referred to the Michigan native as "a great, great entertainer." In his farewell to the audience, the media personality turned politician made a reference to his "MAGA" campaign and said:

"Let's all continue to love one another, fight for our God-given freedoms, and most of all, let's make America rock again."

In the video, Trump also wore the red 'MAGA' cap as he bid adieu to the audience in Evansville, Indiana. Furthermore, Rock performed his controversial song, We The People, following Trump's virtual appearance. The song infamously calls out current US President Joe Biden and his chief medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci over their vaccination policies and more.

Netizens react to Kid Rock's concert featuring Donald Trump's cameo

As expected, the reactions to Rock's concert were divided, with people applauding the singer for featuring Trump, while numerous others trolled the event.

Kid Rock's association with Donald Trump

The singer has been an avid public supporter of Trump throughout his 2016 candidacy and also reportedly sold the politician's merchandise on his website. In 2016, Kid Rock told the Rolling Stone:

"I'm digging Trump. I feel like a lot of people, whether you're a Democrat or a Republican, feel like if you get Hillary or Bernie, or you get Rubio or Cruz or whoever, there's going to be the same s**t…My feeling: let the motherf*****g business guy run it like a f*****g business. And his campaign has been entertaining as s**t."

Rock also appeared at Trump's rally in Michigan during his campaign. Around this time, it was reported that Michigan Republicans considered the singer as a candidate for the US Senate.

