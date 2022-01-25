Kid Rock Bad Reputation tour 2022 tickets: Where to buy, price, schedule and all you need to know 

Singer Kid Rock is ready to kick off his Bad Reputation tour in April. The tour will begin on April 6th at the Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana, and will include stops in Nashville, Boston, Chicago, and other cities before concluding with two shows in Detroit.
Kid Rock, Foreigner, and Grand Funk Railroad are teaming up for the tour and will be hitting 24 US cities this spring and summer.
Tickets for the tour will go on sale on Ticketmaster.com on January 28 at 10 am EST, with pre-sale available for a select few from January 25, 2022. Tickets can be bought here.
Kid Rock's tour dates and more
The tour is named after Kid Rock’s upcoming album, which will be released sometime in 2022. The album will be his first full-length collection since 2017’s Sweet Southern Sugar.
April 6: Evansville, Ind. — Ford Center
April 8: Omaha, Neb. — CHI Health Center
April 9: Saint Paul, Minn. — Xcel Energy Center
April 15: Columbus — Nationwide Arena
April 16: Grand Rapids — Van Andel Arena
May 20: Louisville, Ky. — KFC Yum! Center
May 21: Nashville — Bridgestone Arena
June 10: West Palm Beach, Fla. — iTHINK Financial Amphitheater
June 11: Tampa, Fla. — MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheater
June 15: Atlanta — Cellairis Amphitheater at Lakewood
June 17: Charlotte — PNC Music Pavilion
June 18: Raleigh, N.C. — Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
June 24: Houston — Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
June 25: Dallas — Dos Equis Pavilion
August 5: Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio — Blossom Music Center
August 6: Burgettstown, Pa. — Pavilion at Star Lake
August 12: Noblesville, Ind. — Ruoff Music Center
August 17: Cincinnati — Riverbend Music Center
August 19: Tinley Park, Ill. — Hollywood Casino Amphitheater
August 20: St. Louis — Hollywood Casino Amphitheater
August 24: Mansfield, Mass. — Xfinity Center
August 26: Bristow, Va. — Jiffy Lube Live
August 27: Holmdel, N.J. — PNC Bank Arts Center
September 16: Clarkston — Pine Knob Music Theater
September 17: Clarkston — Pine Knob Music Theater
Kid Rock began his music career as a rapper and DJ, with his debut album Grits Sandwiches for Breakfast (1990) released by Jive Records. Following his independent releases The Polyfuze Method (1993) and Early Mornin' Stoned Pimp (1996), he developed a more distinct style, which was fully developed through his breakthrough album Devil Without a Cause (1998), which sold 14 million copies.