Kid Rock Bad Reputation tour 2022 tickets: Where to buy, price, schedule and all you need to know 

Singer Kid Rock is ready to kick off his Bad Reputation tour in April. The tour will begin on April 6th at the Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana, and will include stops in Nashville, Boston, Chicago, and other cities before concluding with two shows in Detroit.

Kid Rock, Foreigner, and Grand Funk Railroad are teaming up for the tour and will be hitting 24 US cities this spring and summer.

Tickets for the tour will go on sale on Ticketmaster.com on January 28 at 10 am EST, with pre-sale available for a select few from January 25, 2022. Tickets can be bought here.

Kid Rock's tour dates and more

The tour is named after Kid Rock’s upcoming album, which will be released sometime in 2022. The album will be his first full-length collection since 2017’s Sweet Southern Sugar.

April 6: Evansville, Ind. — Ford Center

April 8: Omaha, Neb. — CHI Health Center

April 9: Saint Paul, Minn. — Xcel Energy Center

April 15: Columbus — Nationwide Arena

April 16: Grand Rapids — Van Andel Arena

May 20: Louisville, Ky. — KFC Yum! Center

May 21: Nashville — Bridgestone Arena

June 10: West Palm Beach, Fla. — iTHINK Financial Amphitheater

June 11: Tampa, Fla. — MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheater

June 15: Atlanta — Cellairis Amphitheater at Lakewood

June 17: Charlotte — PNC Music Pavilion

June 18: Raleigh, N.C. — Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

June 24: Houston — Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

June 25: Dallas — Dos Equis Pavilion

August 5: Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio — Blossom Music Center

August 6: Burgettstown, Pa. — Pavilion at Star Lake

August 12: Noblesville, Ind. — Ruoff Music Center

August 17: Cincinnati — Riverbend Music Center

August 19: Tinley Park, Ill. — Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

August 20: St. Louis — Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

August 24: Mansfield, Mass. — Xfinity Center

August 26: Bristow, Va. — Jiffy Lube Live

August 27: Holmdel, N.J. — PNC Bank Arts Center

September 16: Clarkston — Pine Knob Music Theater

September 17: Clarkston — Pine Knob Music Theater

Kid Rock began his music career as a rapper and DJ, with his debut album Grits Sandwiches for Breakfast (1990) released by Jive Records. Following his independent releases The Polyfuze Method (1993) and Early Mornin' Stoned Pimp (1996), he developed a more distinct style, which was fully developed through his breakthrough album Devil Without a Cause (1998), which sold 14 million copies.

