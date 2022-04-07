What time will iCarly Season 2 air on Paramount +? Release date, plot, and more about the comedy-drama series

The hit series iCarly is returning for a second season on Paramount+. Here's all viewers need to know about Carly Shay and her best friends.

iCarly was one of the most popular shows when it ran on Nickelodeon from 2007 to 2012. Its relaunch on Paramount+ has likewise been a tremendous hit. Not only does it have a 100% Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes, but it's also one of the streaming service's "top acquisition drivers."

The revival's success is perhaps due to how it successfully replicated the original show's crazy charms and weird humor while also cleverly embracing how the characters have developed. With their characteristic joyful aplomb, the characters Carly, Freddie, Harper, and Spencer now tackle grownup issues like dating, divorce, and the problems of being a social media influencer.

When will iCarly Season 2 air on Paramount +?

iCarly Season 2 will premiere on Friday, April 8, 2022. The season will consist of ten episodes, which will be released weekly on Paramount+, according to TVInsider.

On the day of the premiere, fans may expect two episodes, but just one per week after that. The season will most likely end in early June if there are no breaks.

Plot of iCarly Season 2

Freddie's ex-wife Gwen (Carmela Zubado) resurfaced in season 1, and Carly took on topics like data-mining and multi-level marketing schemes as a social media star with millions of followers.

The fact that the show has a freewheeling style that is unlike most shows from the peak TV era is a crucial factor in its success. The episodes can be watched in any sequence because the show is episodic and not serialized.

The season 1 finale does, however, leave Carly in a love cliffhanger, which season 2 must resolve. Season 2 will continue to put Carly and her friends in bizarre scenarios with significant themes while also exploring more adult situations for Carly, Freddie, Harper, and Spencer.

Cast of iCarly Season 2

Miranda Cosgrove (who is also an executive producer on the show), Jerry Trainor, Nathan Kress, Laci Mosley, and Jaidyn Triplett will all be back for season 2.

Mrs. Benson, Freddie's mother, was played by Mary Sheer in season 1, as was Carly's arch-rival Nevel Papperman, played by Reed Alexander. Other cast members from Nickelodeon's famed show have expressed interest in joining the rival, which has been dubbed one of Paramount+'s best TV shows.

Josh Peck will guest star as Carly's manager, Paul, in season 2, and fans of both the original show and Drake & Josh will undoubtedly like his cameo. Peck is slated to play a villain, and his involvement in the series could pave the way for future recurring cameos.

