Who is Whitney Cummings? Miranda Cosgrove blames comedian for going viral on TikTok

Nickelodeon star Miranda Cosgrove doesn't have a TikTok account, but that hasn't stopped her from going viral on the platform. Part of her interview on Whitney Cummings' podcast Good For You has become trending audio on the app, and users are loving it.

The audio was used by celebrities like Lizzo and Joe Jonas, adding more popularity to the audio. Josh Peck, her co-star from the show Drake and Josh, too created a video on the sound.

In a recent interview with ET, Cosgrove expressed her feelings about the virality of the sound and jokingly blamed her host, Whitney Cummings, for framing her.

The audio is from a 2020 Miranda Cosgrove interview

The actress was interviewed by comedian and host Whitney Cummings in august 2020, for Good For You podcast with Whitney Cummings, Episode #41.

Somewhere in the episode, Cummings asked Miranda Cosgrovee about her "wild side," discussing punk rock and hair dyes, when Cosgrove said:

“I actually do cuss a little.”

Cummings promptly asked Cosgrove about her favorite cuss word, and the actress replied with no hesitation. She said:

“Probably f**k.”

Her reply threw everyone in the studio in hysterical laughter, with Cummings being the loudest.

Two years later, the audio found its way to TikTok when a user, @clint_stafford90 used it in a video on March 9, 2022. The audio went viral after accumulating over 345k videos made on it. The sound was later remixed by another creator on the app, @noble_sun. This version of the audio has already been used in over 19k TikToks till now.

Whitney Cummings created the popular sitcom 2 Broke Girls

Whitney Cummings is a 39-year-old American stand-up comedian, actress, writer, director, producer, and podcaster. Born on September 4, 1982, to Patti Cummings and Eric Lynn Cummings, Whitney has two older siblings. Her parents divorced when she was just five years old.

She graduated from St. Andrew's Episcopal School in 2000, while simultaneously studying acting at D.C.'s Studio Theater. After graduating, she joined the Annenberg School for Communication at the University of Pennsylvania and was one of the top-scoring students in her class.

She started her career in comedy as a prankster on the Auston Kutcher show Punk'd on MTV in 2004. She later worked on a low-budget thriller EMR, which was screened at Cannes.

In 2011, Cummings took on the role of a producer while creating 2 Broke Girls with Michael Patrick King. The show ran for 6 seasons before ending in April 2017. She also worked on many different projects like Mean It with Whitney Cummings on E!, I Love You on Comedy Central, I'm Your Girlfriend on HBO, and many more.

She launched her podcast, Good for You on November 5, 2019, with actor/producer Dan Levy as her first guest. The comedian has earned a net worth of around $15 million in over 18 years of her work life.

She is fairly active on social media, and addressed the TikTok audio by Miranda Cosgrove in a TikTok video on her account @realwhitneycummings. The video has the caption:

"Thrilled that my most popular contribution to society is getting a Nickelodeon star to say f*** @Miranda Cosgrove "

The video features the section of her podcast from where the audio is taken. It has received over 90k likes and over 1 million views.

Edited by Khushi Singh