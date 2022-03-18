"We are overwhelmed": Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis express gratitude as GoFundMe raises $30 million for Ukraine

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis took to Instagram last Thursday to express their gratitude to fans for helping them hit their $30 million fundraising goal to help Ukrainian refugees, two weeks after launching their GoFundMe page.

However, the couple announced that their "work is not done" as they encouraged fans and followers to keep donating. At the time of writing this article, the GoFundMe page has garnered more than $34 million from over 67,900 donations.

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher are not anywhere close to stopping

In a recent video posted to Kutcher's profile, the duo began their statement noting that they had achieved more than their goal of raising $30 million. Kunis, who was born in Ukraine, then went on to say:

"Over 65,000 of you donated. We are overwhelmed with gratitude of the support and while this is far from the solve of the problem, our collective effort will provide a softer landing to so many people as they forge ahead into their future of uncertainty."

Ashton Kutcher mentioned that they would make sure that the funds raised find "maximum impact with those in need":

"Our work is not done. We're going to do everything we can to ensure that the outpouring of love that came from you all as a part of this campaign finds a maximum impact with those in need."

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis encouraged fans to keep donating (Image via Getty Images)

He continued, noting that every dollar they have collected will be treated "with respect and honor for the work that went into earning it", and said:

"As funding continues to come in, we're going to treat every dollar as if it's being donated out of our pocket, with respect and honor for the work that went into earning it, with the intent of love through which it was given and the desire for it to be maximized for positive outcome for others."

Mila Kunis concluded the joint statement by asking their fans and followers to keep donating whether to them or to "other unbelievable foundations out there":

"We again want to say thank you so much for your continued support. Please don't stop donating whether to us or other unbelievable foundations out there. This is just a beginning to a very, very very long journey. Thank you."

The power couple kept their followers informed as they shared frequent updates on the fundraiser

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis launched the 'Stand with Ukraine' GoFundMe page on March 3, stating they would match up to $3 million in donations with the aim of accumulating $30 million in order to provide aid to Ukrainian refugees who are seeking shelter in countries like Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Hungary, and Moldova.

The pair previously stated that Flexport and AirBnB, the two companies they have partnered with, will transport humanitarian aid "directly to known NGOs on the ground," and support housing and cost of living to refugees respectively.

Two days after starting the fundraiser, Kutcher and Kunis shared a post to Instagram telling fans that they were 'halfway to their goal' as they had already raised $15 million.

About a week ago, the couple came up with another update as they announced the news of $20 million being raised within less than a week of establishing their GoFundMe page.

