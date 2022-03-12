Is Mila Kunis Russian or Ukrainian? Ethnicity explored as actress addresses heartbreaking crisis

In a recent interview with Maria Shriver in The Sunday Paper, Mila Kunis opened up about her views on the Russian-Ukraine conflict. The actress recalled the conversation she had with her children regarding the ongoing crisis. Kunis also spoke about her opinion towards Russian citizens amidst the conflict.

A preview video of the interview released on Friday, March 11, Kunis (38) could be heard saying,

"I don't think that we need to consider the people of Russia an enemy. I do really want to emphasize that. I don't think that that's being said enough in the press. I think that there's now, 'If you're not with us, you're against us' mentality. And I don't want people to conflate the two problems that are happening…"

In the episode of Shriver's digital series, Conversations Above the Noise, the Family Guy star further encouraged people to recognize that the conflict is instigated by "people in power, not the people themselves."

The full episode of the interview will be released on March 13 to Sunday Paper subscribers.

What is Mila Kunis' ethnicity?

Kunis, who is best known for her role in the sitcom That '70s Show, was born in Chernivtsi, Ukrainian SSR, in the Soviet Union, which is part of modern-day Ukraine. In 1991, Kunis moved to Los Angeles at the age of seven.

While speaking to Shriver, Kunis shared how she previously did not fully embrace her Ukrainian origin. She said,

"It's been irrelevant to me that I come from Ukraine. It never mattered."

The actress revealed that she has often introduced herself as a Russian to avoid explaining to people about "Where is Ukraine?" However, she has recently embraced her roots and publicly stated her support for her native country.

What are Mila Kunis' views on the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia?

In the interview with Shriver, she also revealed her stance towards Russian citizens. The actress said:

Mila Kunis insinuated that people should not be considered the "enemy" and "horrible human beings" because of the conflict. She elaborated that the aggression in the conflict originates from the "people in power," i.e. the administration and not the country's citizens.

Mila Kunis later added that the recent developments devastated her, and she felt as if "a part of my heart just got ripped out." Last week, Kunis and her husband Ashton Kutcher took to Instagram to announce a GoFundMe page for Ukrainian refugees in neighboring countries.

The couple promised to match up to $3 million of their $30 million goal. As of now, their fundraiser has already raised over $20 million in donations towards providing aid to the affected Ukrainian citizens.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul