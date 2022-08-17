"Looks so epic": Cobra Kai Season 5 new trailer leaves Twitter ecstatic

The trailer for Cobra Kai season 5 is finally out, and fans can't stop talking about it. The much-anticipated fifth season will be released on Netflix on September 9, 2022. Fans on Twitter have gone berserk ever since the release of the official trailer, with one user mentioning that it ''looks so epic.''

Jackie Engle💛 @Coltongirlovato down!? Yasss! We love to see it! Let's go sensei's !

looks so epic! 9/9! Calendar marked! Johnny, Chozen and Daniel all teaming up to take Silverdown!? Yasss! We love to see it! Let's go sensei's #CobraKaiSeason5 looks so epic! 9/9! Calendar marked! Johnny, Chozen and Daniel all teaming up to take Silver🐍 down!? Yasss! We love to see it! Let's go sensei's 👊! #CobraKaiSeason5 looks so epic! 9/9! Calendar marked! 😎 https://t.co/xQmfeP3jY3

The show, a sequel to the Karate Kid flicks, is set more than three decades after the 1984 All Valley Karate Tournament and continues to focus on the rivalry between Johnny and Daniel. Without further ado, keep reading to see more reactions on Twitter.

Fans on Twitter rave about the Cobra Kai season 5 trailer

Following the release of the new Cobra Kai season 5 trailer, several fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts. Many raved about it and mentioned that they couldn't wait for the show to arrive on Netflix. Take a look at some of the reactions on Twitter:

Fans praised the overall vibe of the trailer and expressed their excitement for the upcoming season's release in September. Many also mentioned that they looked forward to watching their favorite characters, including Daniel and Johnny, back onscreen.

A quick look at the Cobra Kai season 5 trailer, plot, cast, and more details

Netflix has released the official trailer for Cobra Kai season 5, and without giving out spoilers, it showcases several thrilling events set to unfold. It'll be interesting to see how things pan out this season, with John Kreese in jail and Silver getting increasingly ambitious.

Overall, the trailer maintains an entertaining tone that fans of the show would be familiar with. Viewers can look forward to another enthralling season replete with memorable fights. Along with the trailer, Netflix also shared a brief description of the fifth season, which reads:

''Following the shocking results of the All Valley Tournament, Sensei Terry Silver is expanding the Cobra Kai empire and trying to make his "No Mercy" style of karate the only game in town. With Kreese behind bars and Johnny Lawrence setting karate aside to focus on repairing the damage he's caused, Daniel LaRusso must call on an old friend for help.''

The show's first four seasons have received mostly positive reviews, thanks to their entertainment value, engaging storylines, and performances by the cast. The series stars Ralph Macchio in the lead role of Daniel LaRusso, William Zabka as Johnny Lawrence, and Thomas Ian Griffith as Terry Silver, among many others, in pivotal supporting roles.

Macchio has played the role of Daniel in the earlier Karate Kid flicks. He's also widely known for his performances in various shows and films like Crossroads, The Outsiders, and The Deuce, to name a few.

Apart from the actors mentioned above, the show also stars:

Mary Mouser as Samantha LaRusso

Gianni DeCenzo as Demetri

Jacob Bertrand as Hawk

Peyton List as Tory Nichols

Vanessa Rubio as Carmen

Sean Kanan as Mike Barnes

The show is helmed by Jon Hurwitz, Hayden Schlossberg, and Josh Heald.

Don't forget to catch Cobra Kai season 5 on Netflix on September 9, 2022.

