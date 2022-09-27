Nailed It! 2022 (season 7): Everything we know so far about the Netflix show

Netflix's hit baking show, Nailed It! is all set to return with its brand new season on October 5. Viewers will get to witness impressive bake-off challenges among a new batch of contestants. The main theme of the upcoming season is Halloween, which will make this competition tougher and much more interesting to watch.

Nailed It! features contestants baking innovatively in every episode, and like other seasons, season 7 is based on a theme which will be followed during the challenges. Actress and comedian Nicole Byer and chef Jacques Torres are all set to host the show and make it light-hearted.

The reality cooking show has recently launched its trailer, and viewers can expect some amazing bake-off challenges in the new season.

The official synopsis of Nailed It! reads:

"The Emmy-nominated series is back with a season full of tricks and treats as we celebrate Halloween. Featuring ghoulish surprises from some favourite Netflix shows – Umbrella Academy, Cobra Kai and The Witcher, the desserts are intentionally scary this time!”

More details on Nailed It! ahead of its season 7 release

Strong Black Lead @strongblacklead



Nailed IT hosted by The Emmy-nominated series is back with a season full of tricks and treats as we celebrate Halloween.Nailed IT hosted by @nicolebyer returns October 5 The Emmy-nominated series is back with a season full of tricks and treats as we celebrate Halloween. 👻Nailed IT hosted by @nicolebyer returns October 5 https://t.co/EYFdxefnJ2

Netflix released the trailer of Nailed It! a week ago giving a glimpse of what viewers can expect from the upcoming season.

Firstly, the show will be hosted by comedian Nicole Byer and renowned pastry chef Jacques Torres. The reality show features a bake-off among three amateur bakers who compete to replicate elaborate and complicated cakes found on the internet, for a chance to be win a $10,000 prize amount.

Usually most seasons of the competition show have had nearly six to seven episodes, but the upcoming season is said to have a lesser number of episodes. Also, each episode will be of 45+ minutes duration.

Additionally, there will be guest appearances on the hit baking show, from shows like The Witcher, The Umbrella Academy, among others.

The show first premiered on March 9, 2018, on Netflix. When after its release, it got amazing responses from viewers and has since continued for six more seasons.

Over the years, Nailed it! has received several critical acclaims, with being nominated for five Primetime Emmy Awards, including three for 'Outstanding Competition Program' and twice for 'Outstanding Host for a Reality or Competition Program'. Surprisingly, the host category nomination made Nicole Byer the first Black woman to be nominated for the award.

Who are the hosts of Nailed It! season 7?

1) Nicole Byer

Comedian and actress Nicole Byer is best known as the host of Netflix's comedic reality bake-off series Nailed It! for which she has also received two Primetime Emmy Award nominations.

Additionally, she has hosted shows like Girl Code, Fox's show Party Over Here, and has made guest appearances in shows including BoJack Horseman, Transparent, and Bob's Burgers.

2) Jacques Torres

French pastry chef and chocolatier based in New York, Jacques Torres is the Dean of Pastry Arts at the International Culinary Center community.

Some of his awards include the James Beard Foundation 'Pastry Chef of the Year', 'Meilleur Ouvrier de France', the Chefs of America 'Pastry Chef of the Year', and Chartreuse 'Pastry Chef of the Year'.

Viewers can stream the grand premiere of the very popular bake-off show, starting October 5, only on Netflix.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far