Meet the cast of Tough as Nails season 4

Tough as Nails season 4 is set to return to screens in January 2023. The upcoming season will feature construction workers, welders, pipeline laborers, firefighters, and more.

The 12 new contestants will be required to work together or on their own to win the grand prize of $200,000. They can also earn bonus cash rewards during individual competitions. This feature has been added to give the contestants "moments of redemption" and make sure that nobody goes home empty-handed.

CBS’ press release reads about the show:

"The best of the best essential workers will test their life skills at real job sites, including construction, welding, fishing, farming, carpentry, and more. One by one, they are eliminated from the individual competition until a winner is crowned, but what sets TOUGH AS NAILS apart is nobody goes home. "

Tough as Nails will premiere on January 4, at 9 pm ET on CBS.

Meet the contestants of CBS’ Tough as Nails season 4

Speaking about the cast in the press release for Tough as Nails season 4, host Phil Keoghan stated:

"It’s so exciting to see Tough as Nails become part of the zeitgeist. As word spreads, we are spoiled with casting great characters. It is an honor to share so many inspirational stories with our growing fan base. And the competition? Neck and neck all season with a hard-fought battle to the finish like unlike any we’ve had before."

The cast for this upcoming CBS show includes laborers, technicians, and a host of other essential workers.

Jake Cope, a 34-year-old pipeline laborer from Little Meadows, Pennsylvania

Ilimia Shim, a 34-year-old construction worker from Waianae, Hawaii.

Laura Bernotas, a 35-year-old general contractor from Norfolk, Virginia

Sergio Robles, a 51-year-old foreman from Huntington Beach, California

Renee Kolar, a 52-year-old fry mason from Marshfield, Massachusetts

Larron Ables, a 22-year-old diesel technician from Austin, Texas

Synethia Bland, a 38-year-old carpenter from Roselle, New Jersey

Aly Bala, a 25-year-old laborer from Covington, Georgia

Mister Frost, a 36-year-old welder from Spencer, Oklahoma

Beth Salva-Clifford, a 42-year-old shipboard electrician from Norfolk, Virginia

Jorge Zavala, a 25-year-old concrete form setter from Ontario, California

Ellery Liburd, a 54-year-old firefighter from Bronx, New York

During a conversation with EW, host Phil Keoghan stated that one analogy he likes to use about the show is that “it’s a bit like The Lion King.”

He added:

"We have older contestants who have been honing their skills longer than some of our young contestants have been alive. Skilled trades people who have more than 10,000 hours under their belt who are going up against the raw talent of the next generation who make up for any lack of experience with speed and agility."

Tune in on January 4, at 9 pm ET to watch the season premiere of Tough as Nails. However, starting January 11, the show will air at 10 pm ET on CBS. Viewers can stream episodes of the same on Paramount+.

