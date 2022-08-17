5 CBS shows premiering in September 2022 with new seasons

With all the new content available across the internet for streaming, network TV channels like CBS have to offer more to retain their top position in viewership ratings. To keep its audience hooked and happy, CBS is back with newer seasons of its fan favorite titles.

Ranging from police procedurals to medical dramas to sitcoms and more, CBS will have it all in September. Be sure to mark your calendar and don’t miss the newer seasons premiering on Fall evenings. For your convenience, we have prepared a list of the most popular series which will be dropping new seasons next month.

Survivor, Young Sheldon and more - Some of the best CBS titles returning with new seasons in September 2022

1) The Neighborhood Season 5

Date and Time of Release: September 19, 2022 at 8 pm E.T.

The Neighborhood is a drama sitcom created by Jim Reynolds. The show first aired on October 1, 2018 and has run for over four seasons by the end of May, 2022. The pilot was originally set to release as Here Comes the Neighborhood. The series stars Cedric the Entertainer, Max Greenfield, Tichina Arnold and Beth Behrs in the main roles.

The Neighborhood follows a Midwestern family, the Johnsons, as they move from Michigan to their dream home in Los Angeles. But fitting into the community is not that easy, being a white family among a predominantly African American population. In a bid to make it work, they try to get friendly with their neighbor, Calvin.

The fifth season will return with more of the Johnsons and the Butlers on September 19, 2022.

2) NCIS Season 20

Date and Time of Release: September 19, 2022 at 9 pm E.T.

NCIS is one of the longest-running and most popular shows on American TV. The police procedural series premiered in 2003 and has run for a total of 19 seasons with over 435 episodes. The twentieth season will return on CBS in September.

NCIS follows a group of elite special agents from the Navy and Marine Corps who investigate any and all crimes revolving around the two departments. Based in Washington DC, the series follows Supervisory Special Agent Leroy Gethro Gibbs as he leads the team in solving cases.

NCIS has been steadily at the top of the list of most-watched shows for the last many years, and can be expected to hold its place with its upcoming season.

3) Survivor Season 43

Date and Time of Release: September 21, 2022 at 8 pm E.T.

Survivor is hailed as one of the greatest reality shows on American TV. The show was first released in 2000, adapted from the Swedish series Expedition Robinson, and quickly rose to the top of the charts. The fact that it has run for 42 seasons already and renewed for season 43 tells all about its popularity.

The show puts a group of strangers on a tropical island and provides them with the bare minimum to survive. They need to look for food, shelter and fire and compete for the crown of becoming the lone survivor and a prize money worth $1 million. The participants must maintain positive relationships with others to ensure their safety as they themselves are responsible for the eliminations.

4) Bob Hearts Abishola Season 4

Date and Time of Release: September 23, 2022 at 8:30 pm E.T.

Bob Hearts Abishola is a sitcom title created by Chuck Lorre, Eddie Gorodetsky, Al Higgins, and Gina Yashere that premiered on September 20, 2021. The series has aired three seasons till date, with a fourth season coming on September 23, 2022. The show stars Billy Gardell and Folake Olowofoyeku in the titular roles.

Bob Hearts Abishola follows Robert Wheeler, the proprietor of his family's hugely competitive sock business in Detroit. When the stress of the job puts him in the hospital, he is drawn to the kindhearted nurse, Abishola Odegbami. Their on-screen chemistry has been a huge hit, resulting in a heartwarming series, which has become a fan favorite.

5) Young Sheldon Season 6

Date and Time of Release: September 29, 2022 at 8 pm E.T.

Young Sheldon is a spin-off series of the hugely popular sitcom, The Big Bang Theory, and has garnered its own fair share of fans and acclaim. The series is a coming-of-age story of Sheldon Cooper, set in the 1980s and 90s and follows him and his family in East Texas. The series premiered in 2017 to a positive audience, and has aired five seasons till date and been renewed till season seven.

Young Sheldon follows Iain Armitage as the titular character of Sheldon Cooper, and follows his experience as he navigates his childhood, which is far from normal. Passing high school at the age of 11, he moves on to higher studies at East Texas Tech. The series explores his lack of socializing prowess as he tries to fit into the world.

Be sure to watch your favorite titles on CBS as they are released throughout September.

