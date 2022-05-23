What time will The Neighborhood Season 4, Episode 22 (finale) air on CBS? Details explored

The Neighborhood is all set to air its season finale on May 23, 2022, wrapping up the fourth season of CBS' much-talked-about sitcom. Titled Welcome to the Ring, the final episode of the show will air at 08.00 pm ET on the CBS channel. The finale will have some big developments in Marty Butler's (played by Marcel Spears) personal life.

The show has undergone a variety of changes since it began with Dave Johnson (Max Greenfield) and his family moving into an unfamiliar neighborhood. The current season has been a rollercoaster of thrills and twists, with some genuine comedy performances from the lead cast. The season finale will center around Marty's proposal to his tough boxer girlfriend, Necie (played by Chelsea Harris).

Read on for more details about the upcoming finale of The Neighborhood.

The Neighborhood season 4, episode 22 synopsis: The proposal party?

The Neighborhood has depicted a slow and steady development in the Marty-Necie relationship. The episode will cap it off with a fantastic culmination as Marty gets ready to propose to his girlfriend in style. Talking about the proposal, Marcel Spears has said:

"Marty is super confident — maybe too confident... I’m pretty sure he dreamed about proposing to a woman his whole life."

This is an extremely exciting junction in the show, and hopefully, things will go right for Marty. The official synopsis for the upcoming episode of The Neighborhood, as released by CBS, reads:

"As Marty prepares to propose to his girlfriend, Calvin and Tina work with party planner Chika (Gina Yashere) to throw a celebration that properly honors their future daughter-in-law’s Nigerian heritage, on the fourth season finale of the CBS Original series The Neighborhood."

Although the synopsis does not hint at any other sub-plot apart from the big proposal, one can definitely expect a few other things to feature in this episode as this is the big finale, after all.

Surely, the majority of the episode will revolve around the proposal for most of its runtime, especially with Calvin Butler (Cedric The Entertainer) and Tina Butler (Tichina Arnold) involved. Their attempt to collaborate with Chika, the party planner, may as well result in some hilarious situations to finish off the finale.

You can also expect a cliffhanger in the finale, even if it's not a serious one, as the show is set to return for the 2022-2023 season on CBS.

The Neighborhood renewed for a fifth season

Though this week's season finale feels like a big step for the Butler family, especially for Marty, the show's story is far from over.

The show, which premiered in 2018, has already been renewed for a fifth season spanning up to 2023. The fourth season of the show has gone down in demographics and viewers, but it continues to be the second-highest rated comedy of the 2021-2022 season for the channel.

Kelly Kahl, the president of CBS Entertainment, commented on the renewal, saying:

"We’re thrilled to bring back television’s four most-watched comedies for next season, and I’m proud of the incredible team that maintains CBS’ position as the clear leader in comedy."

When will the upcoming episode of The Neighborhood air?

The upcoming episode of The Neighborhood will air on May 23, 2022, on the CBS channel at 08.00 pm ET/05.00 pm PT. You can also find the show online on Paramount+. Stay tuned for more updates.

