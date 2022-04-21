BTS' J-Hope becomes fashion icon in CBS' The Neighborhood

K-Pop giant BTS has become a household name even in America, as the group and its members keep making unexpected cameos in several shows, including Emily in Paris and Peacemaker. The latest to join the list is the CBS show The Neighborhood, which recently referred to none other than BTS rapper J-Hope.

The American sitcom follows a white Midwestern family as they adjust to changes in life as they move into a predominantly black neighborhood in Pasadena, California. The Neighborhood stars Cedric the Entertainer, Max Greenfield, Sheaun McKinney, Marcel Spears, Hank Greenspan, Tichina Arnold, and Beth Behrs. The show is currently in its fourth season.

BTS' J-Hope is Molly Martin's bias in the show

Episode 18 of the ongoing Season 4 has a passing mention of J-Hope and his enviable fashion sense. The richest BTS member turns fashion icon for Grover, the son of New Girl star Max Greenfield's character Dave Johnson.

In the episode, which aired on April 18, 2022, Grover tries to come up with ways to impress his first crush, Molly Martin. Grover has quite the runway moment as he puts on different outfits for the Butler family to approve or reject.

Amongst the various ensembles Grover tries on, one stands out. Turns out, Molly Martin is a huge BTS fan, with a soft spot for J-Hope aka Hobi! Who else for Grover to take fashion inspo from rather than the fashion king himself.

The character, played by Hank Greenspan, then announces his intentions- to look cool like the rapper.

I’m trying to look cool, like J-Hope from BTS.

Grover admits that while he might not be an ARMY himself, he is devoted enough to take inspiration from J-Hope since he is Molly's bias.

While he might have gotten the rest of the outfit, he couldn't quite recreate the idol's hair, saying,

"Molly loves him, but J-Hope’s hair is straighter than mine."

The lovelorn boy even considered putting in relaxers (chemicals meant for those with curls) to straighten his hair. However, Malcolm and Marty wisely advised him against it.

The clip was shared by Hobi on show

Not long after the episode aired, the band's huge fan base quickly spread the clip on social media, with it soon reaching J-Hope himself. The idol shared the clip on his Instagram, complete with a laughing emoji, a heart-filled smiley face, and a cool head-nod GIF.

Meanwhile, Hobi recently gave fans an insight into his travels in Las Vegas during the group's Permission to Dance on Stage concert in the desert city.

