"Face of the new era": Fans rejoice as Maryanne becomes the second Black woman to win Survivor after 20 years

The epic season of Survivor Season 42 came to an end. The season finale of the reality competition aired on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at 8.00 pm ET on CBS. The three-hour grand spectacle saw the five finalists give their best performance to win the title and a grand cash prize of $1 million.

Fans rejoiced as Maryanne fought her to win the title and claim the grand prize. One fan tweeted:

Matt Geoghegan @mattyfresh24 we did it!!!!!!! maryanne truly dominated that end game and is the face of the new era of survivor. a social strategic queen! i’m so happy rn #survivor we did it!!!!!!! maryanne truly dominated that end game and is the face of the new era of survivor. a social strategic queen! i’m so happy rn #survivor

With 18 castaways, it was a challenging game from the beginning. To "outwin and outlast" each other, they engaged in many challenges, fought their way through strategies and alliances, and survived many jaw-dropping Tribal Councils to make it to the end. With 26 days in their bag, it was a matter of one contestant playing intelligent and complex to win Survivor.

Fans react as Maryanne Oketch becomes the new champion of Survivor

Fans were thrilled as Maryanne became the second Black woman to win Survivor after 20 years and the second Canadian to win it in a row. Viewers took to social media to shower their wishes.

klay @ghostklay



The cherry on top is that everyone doubted her saying "She's way too loud" and "She can't keep her mouth shut." Maryanne not only kept it shut, she kept the biggest secret of the game and the moment she revealed it sealed the deal for her victory. #Survivor 42 #Survivor The cherry on top is that everyone doubted her saying "She's way too loud" and "She can't keep her mouth shut." Maryanne not only kept it shut, she kept the biggest secret of the game and the moment she revealed it sealed the deal for her victory. 🍒👑 #Survivor42 #Survivor https://t.co/nOQIEfA3ib

Shimon R. @ShimBo84 Maryanne is only the second black female to win #Survivor after Vecepia from season 4: Marquesas. Congrats. It shouldn’t have taken this long, but proud of her. Representation matters. #Survivor 42 Maryanne is only the second black female to win #Survivor after Vecepia from season 4: Marquesas. Congrats. It shouldn’t have taken this long, but proud of her. Representation matters. #Survivor42

Mike Bloom @AMikeBloomType



May 25, 2022 - Maryanne Oketch wins



History in 2 photos May 19, 2002 - Vecepia Towery wins #Survivor Marquesas, becoming the first Black woman to win the showMay 25, 2022 - Maryanne Oketch wins #Survivor 42, becoming the second Black woman to win the showHistory in 2 photos May 19, 2002 - Vecepia Towery wins #Survivor Marquesas, becoming the first Black woman to win the showMay 25, 2022 - Maryanne Oketch wins #Survivor 42, becoming the second Black woman to win the showHistory in 2 photos https://t.co/wR34CLrPlM

steppingonants @steppingonants

#survivor Loved Maryanne from the start and how she played but the bossest-ass move she did was when she played family passive-aggressive emotional warfare talking about folks not speaking to each other and calling them out in front of MILLIONS just before the final challenge Loved Maryanne from the start and how she played but the bossest-ass move she did was when she played family passive-aggressive emotional warfare talking about folks not speaking to each other and calling them out in front of MILLIONS just before the final challenge #survivor

SurvivorQuotesX 🔥 @SurvivorQuotesX Going to sleep after an amazing season of #Survivor knowing that Maryanne won will allow me to sleep soundly. All is right in the reality TV world tonight. Going to sleep after an amazing season of #Survivor knowing that Maryanne won will allow me to sleep soundly. All is right in the reality TV world tonight.

Cody Leach @CodyLeachYT I leaned to my wife and said "I wasn't expecting this but I think Mike might pull it off. Maryanne's answers aren't very good." Seconds later she pulls out the secret idol. "Nevermind." Lmao #Survivor 42 #Survivor I leaned to my wife and said "I wasn't expecting this but I think Mike might pull it off. Maryanne's answers aren't very good." Seconds later she pulls out the secret idol. "Nevermind." Lmao #Survivor42 #Survivor

JustVinnie @TimeGodDBZ

I absolutely love that Maryanne won this. If her victory doesn’t prove that being yourself can take you far in life, then I don’t know what will. This new era of gameplay is exciting Another great season of #Survivor delivered!I absolutely love that Maryanne won this. If her victory doesn’t prove that being yourself can take you far in life, then I don’t know what will. This new era of gameplay is exciting Another great season of #Survivor delivered! I absolutely love that Maryanne won this. If her victory doesn’t prove that being yourself can take you far in life, then I don’t know what will. This new era of gameplay is exciting😁 https://t.co/2Vuf5I4FUM

Peridiam @BillyGiese



This season was edited so well. So much parity amongst the cast. Keep it going, producers. Maryanne has one of the most unique winner edits in the history of #Survivor . One of the biggest character edits (with flashes of fun gameplay) bursting at the seams.This season was edited so well. So much parity amongst the cast. Keep it going, producers. Maryanne has one of the most unique winner edits in the history of #Survivor. One of the biggest character edits (with flashes of fun gameplay) bursting at the seams.This season was edited so well. So much parity amongst the cast. Keep it going, producers.

colleen @colIeenn maryanne represents SO MUCH young, black, woman who was able to overcome all odds and win survivor this is everythingggggg!!! #survivor maryanne represents SO MUCH young, black, woman who was able to overcome all odds and win survivor this is everythingggggg!!! #survivor

What transpired on the season finale of Survivor Season 42?

The Top 5 finalists battled their best game to make it to the season finale of Survivor. Maryanne Oketch, Romeo Escobar, Mike Turner, Jonathan Young, and Lindsay Dolashewich brought their A-game with a clear goal to win the season and prove that they are worthy of being in the final episode.

However, when it comes to Survivor, dynamics can change, and the tides are unpredictable. Alliances formed can shift to someone else, challenges can be exhausting for some and a privilege for others, and Tribal Councils can be shocking. Something very similar happened in the finale.

At the beginning of the game, viewers knew that out of the five, Maryanne was the one who had the idol that could be used to save another member if she chose to play it. After Omar's elimination last week, his alliance Lindsay felt that she was in hot water and had the chance of getting eliminated at the first Tribal Council. She had only one opportunity going forth - winning the immunity challenge to keep herself safe and earn a spot in the Top 4.

Despite gaining the final advantage after solving a riddle, she fell short of one piece of the puzzle to Mike, who won the immunity that made him part of the Top 4. He chose Jonathan to take him along with the reward, who tried to convince the winner to play the idol on him. At the same time, Lindsay tried to manipulate Mike to play the idol to keep her safe.

Both their tricks didn't work on Mike as he played the idol to keep Maryanne safe, another power move by the latter to keep herself safe until the end without revealing she had an idol to play. Initially, she had to play it to save Lindsay, but the contestant chose against it, which led to the former getting eliminated.

In the second immunity challenge, the unexpected happened. Romeo, who was considered one of the weakest players, won immunity and the power to choose one person to take along to the final 3. He picked Maryanne, who left Mike and Jonathan to make fire and secure their spot alongside the two.

For the final Tribal Council, the three finalists had to prove to the jury (who were made up of eliminated contestants after the merge) why they deserved to win. After a practical grilling session, the votes were in and, like the previous season, were announced in the jungle. Maryanne was crowned the winner of Survivor Season 42.

SURVIVOR @survivorcbs What an incredible season! Thank you all so much for watching and can’t wait to see you for Season 43. #Survivor What an incredible season! Thank you all so much for watching and can’t wait to see you for Season 43. #Survivor

While Maryanne made history on the show, host Jeff Probst announced Season 43 of the show, bringing even more drama and exciting gameplay that viewers can look forward to. A whole new set of castaways will once again compete for the coveted title and cash prize of a million dollars.

What did you think of this season of CBS Survivor? Are you happy with the jury's decision? Let us know in the comments section below.

