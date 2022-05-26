Who will be crowned the champion of Survivor Season 42?

Survivor is currently airing its season finale on CBS. The three-hour grand spectacle will feature five contestants giving it their all one last time to earn the coveted title and the opportunity to take home a whopping cash prize of $1 million. The episode will consist of several challenges and tribal councils until one contestant is crowned the champion of Season 42 of the hit reality show.

This season of Survivor began with 18 castaways trying to outlast each other on the beautiful islands of Fiji. Players brought their A-game to the competition and participated in interesting challenges, with some winning different kinds of immunity that helped them steer ahead and strategize.

The biggest highlight of the show this time was when the tribes were merged into one. Each castaway had to fend for themselves and put their best foot forward in an effort to secure their place each week, and only five remain to compete in the finale.

Fans guess the winner of CBS' Survivor Season 42

Fans have been speculating about this season's potential winner, and many offered their guesses on Twitter:

day3moonchild. @Purplee_Yurplee @survivorcbs MaryAnne has definitely grown on me with her gameplay. MaryAnne-Johnathan are my tied to wins @survivorcbs MaryAnne has definitely grown on me with her gameplay. MaryAnne-Johnathan are my tied to wins

Myrna Dixon @mldixo @survivorcbs I hope Jonathan or Mike win! Both have played a good clean game. Both have struggled. Lindsey has backstabbed. MaryAnn would be a total surprise. Romeo needs food! @survivorcbs I hope Jonathan or Mike win! Both have played a good clean game. Both have struggled. Lindsey has backstabbed. MaryAnn would be a total surprise. Romeo needs food!

luke @fansvfavourites @survivorcbs maryanne is gonna be the greatest winner this show has ever seen @survivorcbs maryanne is gonna be the greatest winner this show has ever seen

Billybonfanti @billyb545 @survivorcbs Johnathan or lindsay win immunity i’m guessing johnathan lindsay goes home final 4 Maryanne wins immunity mike and john do fire mike wins fire final 3 mike romeo maryanne with maryanne probably winning mike close second @survivorcbs Johnathan or lindsay win immunity i’m guessing johnathan lindsay goes home final 4 Maryanne wins immunity mike and john do fire mike wins fire final 3 mike romeo maryanne with maryanne probably winning mike close second

Bree Michelle @ree_michele @survivorcbs Lindsay, Maryanne, & Romeo (because they would be silly not to take the easiest person to beat to the finals with them. @survivorcbs Lindsay, Maryanne, & Romeo (because they would be silly not to take the easiest person to beat to the finals with them.

Ashley Evans @Ashemev @survivorcbs Jonathon will win immunity. Maryann & Mike will use their idols. Romeo will be wanted in the end. Lindsey will go home next. Jonathon will most likely win immunity again, and he’ll underestimate Maryann, sending Mike home. MARYANN will win. @survivorcbs Jonathon will win immunity. Maryann & Mike will use their idols. Romeo will be wanted in the end. Lindsey will go home next. Jonathon will most likely win immunity again, and he’ll underestimate Maryann, sending Mike home. MARYANN will win.

I hope Lindsey or Mike wins it personally. @survivorcbs I am happy with any of them becoming sole Survivor. Except Romeo. Just for the fact he is sort of a lame duck of the remaining survivors.I hope Lindsey or Mike wins it personally. @survivorcbs I am happy with any of them becoming sole Survivor. Except Romeo. Just for the fact he is sort of a lame duck of the remaining survivors. I hope Lindsey or Mike wins it personally.

Survivor host Jeff Probst reflects on this season's dynamics

The season finale of Survivor is finally here. In the final stretch, five contestants (Maryanne Oketch, Romeo Escobar, Mike Turner, Jonathan Young, and Lindsay Dolashewich) will battle it out in a dramatic episode to reach their ultimate goal of becoming the winner of Season 42 of the competition and taking home the million-dollar cash prize.

Host Jeff Probst revealed interesting details concerning the format of the game and the Top 5 finalists in an interview with TV Insider. The Covid-19 pandemic resulted in the hit show shortening Season 41 and Season 42. However, this worked in their favor as the high stakes resulted in a more intense competition.

Upon being asked if he would be willing to reveal any details from the finale or plot twists that viewers could expect, he said:

"I’ll be completely transparent for future players and fans. This new 26-day game centered around limited supplies, no food, and penalties for losing was not designed as a one-off. We designed this specifically to give us a new game to play, and we believe there are still a lot of layers in this new game that we haven’t even begun to explore."

He confessed that although they played the same game as the previous season, the advantages, idols, Shot in the Dark, and the group of players made all the difference.

"I think that will always be the case because it’s always about the players and the community they form. They dictate the rules. They decide what is to be valued. And that is directly related to how the game is played. The players of Survivor 42 played at a relentless pace from the opening seconds. Who knows what the next group of players will do?"

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, the host revealed that he enjoyed watching the Top 5 castaways play their individual games. He said:

"I love this final five! It's rare when you have a final five that is this entertaining in a season in which you can still make a very strong case for almost any of them to win! We have five completely different styles of gameplay coming from five completely different types of players."

The three-hour grand finale will follow Season 41's tradition and announce the winner of this year's competition in the final Tribal Council on the Fiji island itself. This will be followed by an immediate on-location Survivor After Show. With two eliminations tomorrow, who do you think will be in the Top 3 competing for the final quest? Readers can keep watching Survivor on CBS to find out.

