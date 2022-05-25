What time will Survivor Season 42 Episode 13 (finale) air? Finalists, format and more about the CBS competition series

CBS' hit reality television competition Survivor has reached the end of Season 42. The finale is set to air on Wednesday, May 25, 2022 at 8 pm ET on the television network. The three-hour episode will feature Immunity challenges and Tribal Councils until one person is crowned the coveted title at the end.

The remaining five castaways will give their all in an effort to prove that they are worthy of winning. Viewers will get to witness an epic spectacle as the players try to "outwin and outlast" each other in a number of challenges while also strategizing smartly, as each will be left on their own to survive. Who will be the Sole Survivor of season 42? Only time will tell.

Last week, fans witnessed a jaw-dropping episode where one contestant, Maryanne, worked out a power play that proved effective during the Tribal Council and led to Omar Zaheer, one of the strongest players this season, getting voted off, leaving five of them going ahead to the finale.

What to expect from Survivor Season 42 finale episode?

Survivor's three-hour season finale is finally here. The five castaways who will battle it out to win the ultimate battle are Maryanne Oketch, Romeo Escobar, Mike Turner, Jonathan Young and Lindsay Dolashewich. Viewers will get to witness some shocking twists and interesting mind games from the contestants that will change the course of the game.

Since the tribes merged last month, the game has become even more unpredictable.On one episode where viewers think of a potential alliance, next week, players form another strategy to shift the tides and possibly eliminate one of their own, shocking the jury and the audience alike.

The past few episodes have seen some strong players like Drea and Omar make an exit, irrespective of having an idol or a strong alliance, so anything can happen in the finale. Who will win the final game? Only time will tell. For now, it looks like the production has decided to follow Season 41's tradition and announce the final winner in the jungle of Fiji itself, followed by an immediate on-location Survivor After Show.

There are two idols left in the game, one with Maryanne and the other with Lindsay. The latter made the slip-up of not using her idol to save Omar which led to him getting eliminated, so it is natural that both castaways will be playing their idol to keep themselves safe and be in the final 4.

Both the contestants can make Survivor history. If Maryanne ends up winning the competition, she will be the first Black woman to win since Season 4, more than 20 years ago. If Lindsay wins, she will be the first Jewish woman ever to win the show.

With only five players left in the game, the episode will feature two immunity challenges and two Tribal Councils which will eventually get viewers their Top 3 for the season out of which one will walk away with the title and the prize money.

Season 42 began with 18 castaways who walked into the islands of Fiji in an effort to put their best foot forward and spend 26 successful days on the show. However, many twists and turns throughout the course of this series enabled many difficult eliminations and now, five of them are battling it out for the ultimate goal in the season finale.

Tune in to Survivor Season 42 on CBS to find out who will be the champion.

