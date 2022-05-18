What time will Survivor Season 42 Episode 12 air? Semi-finalists, release date, plot and more about CBS’ competition series

After a jaw-dropping episode last week, CBS' Survivor is back with a brand new episode on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at 8.00 pm ET. The reality show is one step closer to the finale, which means that the remaining contestants will have to give their all to move forward to the last leg of the game.

As the cast recovers from the past few Tribal Councils on Survivor, exciting challenges await them as they reach the semi-finals. Mind games will be played, betrayals will occur, and the most powerful castaways will make their stance pretty clear on the show. The concept of alliances will now go down the drain as players look out for themselves.

Details on Survivor Season 42, Episode 12 and recap

Hosted by Jeff Probst, the hit reality series is well into its 42nd season and has amped up its status as one of the most exciting and intriguing reality survival shows. This week, the castaways have reached the semi-finals after fighting hard since the tribes were merged 5 weeks ago.

There are a lot of ambitious players left in the competition, so it will be interesting for the viewers to witness different strategies that they might undertake to stay safe in the competition. The six contestants competing to "outwin and outlast" are Maryanne, Romeo, Jonathan, Lindsay, Mike, and Omar.

In a confessional in the trailer, Jonathan threw a dig at his fellow Taku players Maryanne, Omar, and Lindsay and said:

“The Taku four has made it to the final six, but now it’s time to break up.”

In the Survivor trailer, it was also evident that Mike was trying to get Omar voted off next. It would be interesting to see this as the former had handed over his immunity idol to the latter in the previous episode. Will Omar keep Mike safe as he now has the immunity idol, or will he blindside him as he knows his co-star can play the idol in the next two votes? Only time will tell.

Lindsay revealed her plan to vote Jonathan out next in a confessional, naming him as her “main nemesis.” The fight between the duo has been ongoing for the past few weeks, and with last week's immunity round, it has become even more clear that they feel the need to get each other voted out.

SURVIVOR @survivorcbs Only 5 more days left on the island and a little over a week before the finale! #Survivor We're getting close to the end!Only 5 more days left on the island and a little over a week before the finale! We're getting close to the end!💥 Only 5 more days left on the island and a little over a week before the finale!👀#Survivor https://t.co/VZk3tqoluz

However, it looks like they will both remain safe from elimination. Lindsay will play her amulet idol since it expires at the final six and probably won't push to have her nemesis out as she may go with what the others have in plan.

Maryanne's game plan will be the most exciting part to look out for in the next Survivor episode. Now that she has her extra vote and an immunity idol that no one knows about, there is a possibility that she might orchestrate a big plan to get one of the stronger players out of the game.

The trailer showed Maryanne plotting a plan with Romeo and asking him not to leak the same to anyone. She said:

“I’m a real contender, not just a goat to be herded.”

As Survivor inches closer to the finale, it will be interesting to see who will compete until the end to claim the coveted title, and hence viewers will get to witness dramatic episodes.

Tune in to Survivor on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at 8.00 pm ET on CBS.

Edited by Sayati Das