What time will Survivor Season 42 Episode 10 air? 8 castaways, plot, air date and more about CBS’ competition series

After a shocking episode last week, CBS' Survivor will once again bring the excitement back in an all-new episode on Wednesday, May 4, 2022. This week, the cast will recover from the intense drama at the Tribal Council that led to some drastic decisions from a few castaways. Viewers can expect significant disruption in the majority of alliances, which will further lead to more drama.

Survivor, hosted by Jeff Probst, is well into its 42nd season and the challenges have only gotten tougher over the course of the past few years. The start of the season saw 18 castaways trying to outwin and outlast each other in trying to be the last person standing on the Fiji islands with the coveted title of Sole Survivor. After a drastic double elimination last week, only 8 contestants remain to fight the battle and win the grand prize of $1 million.

Details on Survivor Season 42 Episode 10

This week's episode brings a whole new set of challenges for the castaways. While some have rewards in their bags to back them up during trouble, others are only left with mind-games to play and form new alliances. With only 8 of them remaining in the game, it will be interesting to see who can play their cards safely and who will run out of time on Survivor.

The official synopsis of the episode titled Tell a Good Lie, Not a Stupid Lie reads:

"After a double elimination, the remaining eight castaways have to endure new challenges, while also trying to outwit and outplay one another."

Last week, the contestants had to face double eliminations on the show and were faced with results no one saw coming. Mike's plan to form a guys alliance worked against him as Hai somehow convinced him to vote off Rocksroy.

With Rocksroy out of the game, the second team, completely unaware of the situation, were shocked at the elimination. Maryanne and Drea decided to play the idols after a long discussion of black people being voted off because of a subconscious bias that led to Tori being the third person from the jury to be voted out.

Based on the preview shown at the end of last week's episode, it looks like Jonathan might be the next target because of his irrational way of dealing with a sensitive discussion at the Tribal Council. But that might still change if he manages to win immunity and turn the cast against Lindsay.

Lindsay is playing her game as well. Sensing that people could potentially vote her out next, she goes to the cast members and talks about Jonathan's way of playing the game, making him a potential target for this week.

In a confessional, she says:

"Jonathan is willing to put Maryanne on the line...It is not a great strategy. I'm slowly not able to rely on him like I was at the beginning, and if we seem like a pair and with his poor strategy..it looks like I'm in on that...which I'm not..so..not my favorite alliance member to have any more at this point."

Mike, on the other hand, feels guilty about lying to Rocksroy and expresses the same to Omar. He however pits everything on Hai and tries to get Mike on his side by severing his relationship with Hai.

Survivor is just turning interesting with each episode. As the castaways inch closer to the finale, there are more surprises to come. The game changes, mind-games allow players to shift their strategy and emotions get the best of people isolated on the island. Who will manage to survive and who will pack their bags?

Tune in to Survivor on CBS on May 4 at 8 pm ET to find out.

