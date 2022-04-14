"Jonathan inhaled that challenge": Survivor fans support Jonathan for helping Team Orange win the merge challenge

Survivor Season 42 Episode 6 aired on Wednesday, April 13. Tonight's episode was full of twists and turns. The two-hour episode was titled You Can't Hide on Survivor and The Devil You Do or The Devil You Don't. Tori won individual immunity tonight on Survivor. Rocksroy got an opportunity to completely change the result by smashing the time-altering hourglass.

Survivor brings together 18 strangers in a secluded location where they must provide food, fire, and shelter for themselves. The show tests their physical, mental, and emotional ability to survive in the harshest of conditions with very little resources.

Survivor fans react to Jonathan's amazing game tonight

Tonight's episode of Survivor was a highly thrilling one. The highly anticipated merge challenge was finally aired, and fans were impressed with Jonathan's performance.

Jonathan Young helped Team Orange win the challenge by making full use of his muscular physique. After the challenge, Hai said:

"He's the biggest human being I have ever seen."

Fans felt that if not for Jonathan, Team Orange may not have won:

dancingmonsters @dancingmonsters In our house we call Jonathan "The Machine" #Survivor In our house we call Jonathan "The Machine" #Survivor

Jimmy ⛏ @behavecc Jonathan cant be taking out like this it better be tori #survivor Jonathan cant be taking out like this it better be tori #survivor

Stephen Fishbach @stephenfishbach If Jonathan is voted out of #survivor bc of this hourglass twist, my vendetta against glass sand-containing objects will be endless. If Jonathan is voted out of #survivor bc of this hourglass twist, my vendetta against glass sand-containing objects will be endless.

Ben Cohen @Ben_Cohen34 That challenge would’ve been more fair if it was Jonathan vs everyone else #Survivor That challenge would’ve been more fair if it was Jonathan vs everyone else #Survivor

👻Ryan👻 @RyanX1919 Jonathan is gonna steam roll his way to the end. If most challenges are physical. No one will be close to beating him. #survivor Jonathan is gonna steam roll his way to the end. If most challenges are physical. No one will be close to beating him. #survivor

Austin Davids @AustinPost1313 Jonathan might be my favorite #Survivor player of all time Jonathan might be my favorite #Survivor player of all time

Wanda Shirk @wanda_shirk Oh jonathan is doing well in a challenge for once. That’s a nice change. #survivor Oh jonathan is doing well in a challenge for once. That’s a nice change. #survivor

Amber McGaffick @AmberMcgaffick Jonathan inhaled that challenge #survivor I low key wish blue would have won though for Drea 🥺 I hope she’s ok. That teamwork was admirable. Jonathan inhaled that challenge #survivor I low key wish blue would have won though for Drea 🥺 I hope she’s ok. That teamwork was admirable.

thea 🐝 @kateshrmas where the hell did they find jonathan that man is hercules reborn #Survivor where the hell did they find jonathan that man is hercules reborn #Survivor

dramabananna @dramabananna Jonathan having fun, moving all on his own the 120 lb ball #Survivor Jonathan having fun, moving all on his own the 120 lb ball #Survivor https://t.co/yY2O6avgY0

The merge challenge on Survivor Season 42 Episode 6

Tonight's episode featured the much-awaited merge challenge. The challenge started with Mark announcing the teams.

This season, two teams were announced: Team Orange (Jonathan, Lydia, Maryanne, Hai, and Tori) and Team Blue (Drea, Mike, Romeo, Omar, and Chanelle). Lindsay and Rocksroy were not on any team and were not allowed to participate in the merge challenge.

In tonight's challenge, the two teams were supposed to dig out a huge boulder and get it into a ditch by pushing it. The team members would then have to climb over the boulder and collect some keys which were tied up on a rope. The team members were then supposed to climb up a wall with the help of the boulder and solve a wooden puzzle.

The award for today's challenge was a big Applebee's feast. The losing team would win the consolation price of rice.

Team Orange took an early lead, with Jonathan proving to be the most valuable player. He helped his team win the challenge by pushing the boulder and lifting the other members up the ladder to the platform. Since this was a physical task, he had a considerable advantage. Maryanne and Lydia worked on the puzzle.

Meanwhile, on Team Blue, Mike helped pull his tribe members up the platform, but Drea struggled to get up on the boulder. Mike offered to help Drea climb up by picking her up with his legs, but he accidentally kicked her in the face.

The Blue Team eventually got to the puzzle, but the Orange team had a large time advantage and won the challenge.

The winning team chose Lindsay to join them and receive a share of their rewards. Rocksroy was sent to live in exile for two nights, as no team member wanted to swap their immunity with him. This season (unlike in Season 41), players were informed that Rocksroy would have some power to alter the results.

Rocksroy decided to go back into time by smashing the hourglass, making Team Orange lose their individual immunity. Tori won individual immunity in the elimination round.

Fans can watch new episodes of Survivor on Wednesdays on CBS Channel at 8:00 pm PT. The season finale of the show will air on May 25, 2022.

