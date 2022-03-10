Who is Tori Meehan from Survivor 42? Therapist participated in beauty pageants to pay for master’s degree

Survivor returns with a brand new season on Wednesday, featuring a total of 18 contestants. Tori Meehan is one of the contenders who is set to compete in the game show for a million dollars.

Meehan is a 25-year-old therapist from Rogers, Arkansas who has won multiple beauty pageants. According to her CBS bio, she participated in beauty contests to pay for her master’s degree.

In her bio, she mentioned:

"I graduated 100% debt-free from my undergraduate degree and paid for 50% of my master’s degree by competing in pageants and by earning academic scholarships.”

She further claimed that people assume that she is a mean girl, but after they get to know her, Meehan comes across as an intelligent, a bit nerdy and full of depth.

Tori Meehan auditioned for American Idol thrice

Apart from being a therapist and a pageant, Meehan is also an incredible singer. One of her Instagram posts stated that she auditioned for American Idol when she was in high school, but got rejected.

After a few years, she tried her luck twice in one day to get the golden ticket, but her efforts to get selected were in vain.

Meanwhile, she specializes in eating disorder therapy and runs online courses and coaching for the same. Meehan recently got married to real estate agent Zach Stanley.

Going by their Instagram profiles, the couple are firm believers in Jesus Christ. In fact, Meehan mentioned “Jesus” as her hero in the CBS bio.

“I am a fully devoted follower of Christ, and my life motto is to ‘love God and love people.’ I recognize that there is a higher calling on my life than simply living for myself.”

The therapist believes that she can win Survivor 42 with the help of her social skills and her ability to understand human psychology.

All about Survivor Season 42

Survivor Season 42 will welcome 18 castaways who will be divided into three tribes— Taku, Vati and Ika.

The Taku tribe includes Jonathan Young, Omar Zaheer, Maryanne Oketch, Lindsay Dolashewich, Jackson Fox and Marya Sherron. Vati group’s contenders are Chanelle Howell, Jenny Kim, Daniel Strunk, Hai Giang, Mike Turner and Lydia Meredith.

Ika tribe has Tori Meehan, Rocksroy Bailey, Swati Goel, Romeo Escobar, Zach Wurtenberger and Drea Wheeler.

Hosted by Jeff Probst, Survivor 42 will premiere Wednesday, March 9 at 8.00 pm ET on CBS and Paramount Plus.

