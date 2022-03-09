Who is Rocksroy Bailey from Survivor 42? Stay-at-home dad traveled to over 20 countries

Survivor returns with a brand new season on CBS featuring 18 castaways. Rocksroy Bailey is one of the contenders who is set to compete for the million dollar grand prize.

Bailey is a 44-year-old Las Vegas native who is a stay-at-home dad. His favorite hobbies are basketball, spending time with his children, playing golf and camping. According to the CBS bio, he described himself as a faithful, calm and thankful person who dislikes the know-it-all kind of people.

The bio further mentioned that the family man is proud to be the first family member to graduate college. Apart from being a stay-at-home father, Bailey is also an environmental scientist who has traveled to multiple countries.

His profile on the network’s site reads:

“I’m an environmental scientist. I’m Jamaican. I have been to over 20 countries. I love watching golf.”

The reason for his travel was mostly work. He started his career as an environmental consultant and his job was to meet clients all over the world and convince them to invest in his company. However, he has put a halt to his traveling days because he likes to take care of his kids at home.

Rocksroy Bailey’s mother is his hero

Bailey was born in Brooklyn and raised in poverty, but his mother fought through obstacles to make him the man he is today. In his bio, he called his mom a hero, saying:

“She raised me in the heart of Brooklyn during a time of crack cocaine, murder and poverty.”

Bailey has participated in the game show because of his family and wants to win the whopping cash prize just for them. He even stated in his introductory clip that he would give all the money to his wife if he wins.

Apparently, she was the reason why he came on Survivor. As per an interview on Parade, he was watching season 39 and was on a rant on how he could have played the game. The next thing he knew was that his wife signed him up for the show.

Bailey told Parade:

“My wife grabs the computer, signs on, puts the TV on pause, gets the web address, and starts signing me up for Survivor because she said she was sick and tired of listening to me armchair criticize the show!”

Survivor Season 42 contestants

The castaways/contestants of season 42 are divided into three tribes — Vati, Taku and Ika. Bailey belongs to Ika alongside Tori Meehan, Romeo Escobar, Swati Goel, Zach Wurtenberger and Drea Wheeler.

Taku tribe includes Omar Zaheer, Jonathan Young, Lindsay Dolashewich, Maryanne Oketch, Jackson Fox and Marya Sherron. Vati has Jenny Kim, Chanelle Howell, Daniel Strunk, Mike Turner, Lydia Meredith and Hai Giang.

Survivor 42 is set to premiere Wednesday, March 8 at 8.00 pm Eastern Time on CBS and Paramount+.

