Why Love Island season 4 may not air on CBS? Cause explored as show to return in summer 2022

Love Island season 4 is returning this summer, but on a different network. The British dating series, which aired on CBS for the past three seasons, will now be taken over by Peacock. The NBCUniversal-owned OTT platform has gained rights not just for one, but for two seasons of the show in a highly competitive bidding.

The British dating game show features a group of attractive men and women who live in a resort and participate in a series of tasks with a partner that they keep swapping until they meet the love of their life. The show has been running on CBS since 2019.

Why is Love Island season 4 not airing on CBS?

The fourth and fifth seasons will be premiering on Peacock with the intention of gaining more viewership. Initially, CBS demanded retooling of the unscripted show’s duration. However, since the ITV America producers were unwilling to go onboard with the network, they decided to take the show to the market. Surprisingly enough, Peacock managed to outbid all the other outlets.

Susan Rovner, Chairman of Entertainment Content at NBCUniversal Television and Streaming stated that,

“As we continue to make Peacock a destination for must-watch original programming, partnering with a global powerhouse like ITV enables us to build on their internationally beloved formats to attract all new fans to the platform.”

ITV America CEO David George commented on Love Island moving to a new platform. He said,

“This really is an unprecedented deal for an unscripted brand. Peacock and NBCU are the perfect home for Love Island because of their strategy to grow the show, utilizing the greater NBCU television portfolio and other platforms to help propel the series. That dedication, coupled with a two-season commitment on Peacock, sealed the deal. We’re incredibly excited to elevate the show through a bold new collaboration.”

The summer release of the show will be shot in California and will follow the same format as the previous seasons. Viewers will get to watch multiple fresh episodes every week with several twists and sensuous games. They will also get to participate in deciding which contestant should stay or leave the show.

The cast list for season 4 has not been revealed yet and viewers will have to wait for more updates.

