Who is Maryanne Oketch from Survivor 42? Seminary student claims to be a “chaotic” person

Survivor is set to return with a brand new season on CBS with 18 new castaways. One of the contestants is Maryanne Oketch from Ajax, Ontario.

Oketch is a seminary student and retail worker who is an HBSc graduate and MTS candidate. In her CBS bio, she described herself as:

“Energetic, empathetic, and chaotic.”

Oketch further stated that she is extremely talkative but is also a good listener. Her favorite hobbies include snowboarding, reading, and tabletop/video games. The 24-year-old contestant’s Instagram indicates that Oketch is a free-spirited and goofy person who always has a big smile on her face.

The compassionate yet chaotic student also has a few pet peeves mentioned in her bio. It reads:

“When people don’t listen to me, people who walk slowly in front of me, anything that disrupts my sleep, hypocrites, and people who don’t apologize."

Maryanne Oketch aspires to be like her mother

In the same bio, Oketch mentioned her mother as her hero. The contestant’s mom was born in Kenya, where she worked extremely hard to come out of poverty and become a doctor. She later continued her practice in Canada while raising three kids and dealing with racism.

Oketch further stated:

“My mom sacrificed and worked so hard to give her family a better life and never faltered from her dreams. I aspire to be like her. She changed my life.”

In Oketch’s introductory clip, she talks about her mother, who is said to be confused about the concept of Survivor.

Meanwhile, the contestant is all set to win the game with her social skills. Oketch stated the same in her bio as her reason to bag the title this season. She said:

“I believe I will win SURVIVOR because I am a social person, and SURVIVOR, at its core, is a numbers game. I have lived in diverse cities and also been in situations where I was the only black person. But in every situation, I thrived, and SURVIVOR is another place where my resilience and personality will shine. Also, I never go down without a fight.”

When will Oketch appear on Survivor 42?

Season 42 of the reality show will introduce Oketch and other contestants at the premiere, which will air on Wednesday, March 9, at 8.00 pm ET on CBS. Viewers can also stream the episode on Paramount+.

The competition series will have a total of 18 contestants, including Maryanne Oketch, Romeo Escobar, Jackson Fox, Lindsay Dolashewich, Rocksroy Bailey, Jonathan Young, Drea Wheeler, Lydia Meredith, Marya Sherron, Swati Goel, Hai Giang, Mike Turner, Omar Zaheer, Zach Wurtenberger, Tori Meehan, Daniel Strunk, Chanelle Howell, and Jenny Kim.

Hosted by Jeff Probst, Season 42 will offer a million-dollar cash prize to the season’s winner.

