What is Marya Patrice Sherron’s age? Survivor 42 castaway is a stay-at-home mom

CBS brings in yet another season of its hit show, Survivor, featuring 18 new castaways. One of the contestants is Marya Patrice Sherron, who lives in Noblesville, Indiana.

She is 47 years old, the eldest among the female contestants in the competition series, and is the only mother in the cast. Sherron is a stay-at-home mom who has raised two sons with husband David. She is also a homeschool teacher, writer and speaker.

Citing her reason of participating in Survivor, Sherron said in her introductory clip:

“Somewhere in life and motherhood and wife I lost the passion, the fire, the motivation or something. I don’t know exactly what that thing is.”

She further stated that she wants to find herself through the reality show.

Marya Patrice Sherron’s hobbies, pet peeves and more

In her CBS bio, Sherron describes herself as a smart, spicy and loving person. Her favorite hobbies include writing (poetry and spoken word), gardening and pilates. The contestant mentions her pet peeve in the bio as it reads:

“When someone has a big ole Snuffleupagus sneeze and doesn’t cover their nose. Oh my! And mean people.”

Her accomplishments include the way she lives her life and raising her kids. Sherron further states that she’s a soft hearted person, although people around her think that she is super strong.

The contestant experienced a loss in 2020 when her brother, Kious Kelly, passed away due to COVID-19. He was a nurse and Sherron mentioned him as her hero in the bio. The profile also includes her strategy to compete in Survivor 42.

She said:

“My greatest asset is my emotional intelligence and ability to accurately read people. My game will be easy to argue at the final three. I believe being likable and smart/savvy pays off in the end and secures the vote.”

Survivor Season 42 premiere date

The competition series will premiere Wednesday, March 9 at 8.00 pm eastern Time (ET) on CBS. The episode will also be available on Paramount Plus.

It will feature 18 contestants including Marya Sherron (47), Daniel Strunk (30), Chanelle Howell (29), Jackson Fox (48), Tori Meehan (25), Romeo Escobar (37), Swati Goel (19), Mike Turner (58), Lindsay Dolashewich (31), Rocksroy Bailey (44), Lydia Meredith (22), Jenny Kim (43), Omar Zaheer (31), Maryanne Oketch (24), Hai Giang (29), Jonathan Young (29), Zach Wurtenberger (22) and Drea Wheeler (35).

Hosted by Jeff Probst, Survivor Season 42 will divide the castaways in three teams — Vati, Taku and Ika. The last season was won by Erika Casupanan, who took home prize money worth a million dollars.

