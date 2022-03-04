Who is Jonathan Young from Survivor 42? Alabama native once broke a Guinness World Record

Season 42 of Survivor is all set to premiere on CBS. The new season will welcome 18 contestants, including Gulfshores’ beach service owner Jonathan Young.

Young is an Alabama native who has trained all his life to compete in competition shows. He has even broken a Guinness World Record for most pull-ups with 100 lbs on his back.

The 29-year-old has shared a couple of posts related to his accomplishments on social media.

Apart from breaking world records, Young listed one more talent in his CBS bio. He stated:

“I can sing an amazing rendition of The Little Mermaid’s Part of Your World.”

Jonathan Young’s childhood, career, and more

Jonathan Young’s father started training him in pull-ups, jumping jacks, and running from the age of three. He was home-schooled by his mother and later received physical training from WWE wrestling icon Lex Luger.

When Young was 14, he participated in a game show called Endurance, which had a similar concept to Survivor, but was geared towards teenagers. Three years later, he launched a beach service business called Ibeachservice, which later became one of the Gold Coast’s top beach services.

Young attended the University of Alabama on a swimming scholarship. Additionally, he went on a few WWE tryouts and served as a bodyguard for multiple world leaders.

With all the qualities needed to succeed in the upcoming season of Survivor, Young is confident that he can win the title of Sole Survivor. He mentioned in his CBS bio:

“My athleticism will help me greatly in the challenges. My wit and charm will help me outside of the challenges. I’m very strong willed and determined. I will not give up on anything.”

All about Survivor 42 premiere

Survivor Season 42 will welcome 18 new castaways. These include Jonathan Young, Romeo Escobar, Jackson Fox, Maryanne Oketch, Marya Sherron, Lindsay Dolashewich, Drea Wheeler, Lydia Meredith, Swati Goel, Hai Giang, Jenny Kim, Mike Turner, and Zach Wurtenberger. The other castaways are Tori Meehan, Daniel Strunk, Rocksroy Bailey, Chanelle Howell, and Omar Zaheer.

The winner will take home a million-dollar cash prize.

Hosted by Jeff Probst, the reality TV show will premiere Wednesday, March 9, at 8.00 pm Eastern Time on CBS. The episode will air on Paramount+.

