"Omar is a king": Fans react as Omar manipulates Mike against Hai with a smart lie on Survivor

CBS' Survivor got off to a fresh new start after a hectic episode last week. Tough challenges were in store for the eight remaining castaways.

As the cast recovered from their shocking double elimination in the previous episode, it was only natural that things were going to get tougher.

Survivor, which is hosted by Jeff Probst, aired its 10th episode on Wednesday, May 4, 2022. The show began with 18 castaways trying to outwit and outlast each other until one ultimately wins the coveted title.

Eight of them have battled the odds and played smart to remain in the competition. With twists and turns almost every step of the way, the contestants will have to work hard to move forward each week.

Fans react to Survivor contestant Lindsay playing the game smart

To complete the reward challenge this week, contestants had to complete a simple obstacle course in horrible weather. The winner would be rewarded with pizza, beer and a warm night with beds and pillows in a sanctuary.

Lindsay won the reward challenge and had the option of choosing two other people she would take with her.

Lindsay played it smart by choosing Omar and Mike in order to form a new alliance with them. However, Omar took the reward reigns as he tried to break Mike and Hai's alliance by playing a smart lie, and it worked.

Read on to find out what the fans had to say about Omar's strategy.

certified stannah @Chaiddha omar is a really really good liar and player #survivor omar is a really really good liar and player #survivor

Ryan 🦈 @suRYvor I could legitimately see an Omar/Lindsay/Mike F3 and that would be…a whole hell of a lot of fun #Survivor #Survivor 42 I could legitimately see an Omar/Lindsay/Mike F3 and that would be…a whole hell of a lot of fun #Survivor #Survivor42

Kevin Jacobsen @Kevin_Jacobsen Sincerely, Omar is too good at this game. He’s either the winner or the person the winner gets to brag about taking out #Survivor Sincerely, Omar is too good at this game. He’s either the winner or the person the winner gets to brag about taking out #Survivor

survivor ??? @survivor_spam I feel like Hai thinks he’s the one driving, while Omar is actually the one driving but nobody sees it. #survivor #survivor 42 I feel like Hai thinks he’s the one driving, while Omar is actually the one driving but nobody sees it. #survivor #survivor42

What to expect from this week's episode of Survivor

Following Omar's advice to create as many options as possible, this week's episode of Survivor will do just that.

The castaways are still reeling from last week's double elimination, which means they will only be smarter. However, major alliances have come into question, and the possibility of forming new alliances is also squashed. How will they move forward?

The official synopsis of the episode titled Tell a Good Lie, Not a Stupid Lie reads:

"After a double elimination, the remaining eight castaways have to endure new challenges, while also trying to outwit and outplay one another."

Last week saw two eliminations and two immunity necklaces up for grabs.

Jonathan and Hai won immunity. Rockroy got eliminated first after a major power play by the rest of his team members, and Tori got knocked out after a drastic change in the second team's decision.

The focus of last week's Tribal Council was the conversation on race. Rocksroy's elimination did not sit well with Maryanne and Drea. The duo played their immunity idols because they didn't want to be the third Black person in a row to be eliminated.

However, it was Jonathan's way of dealing with the entire situation that left the castaways disappointed. The reasoning given for playing the idols was that there was a subconscious bias to vote off Black people. Jonathan did not take that statement well as he thought Drea and Maryanne were blaming the others.

Jonathan is an easy target for the next episode as Lindsay, Drea and Maryanne do not want him in the game. As a result, Lindsay spoke to the cast members about potentially voting off her former alliance.

In a confessional, she said:

"Jonathan is willing to put Maryanne on the line...It is not a great strategy. I'm slowly not able to rely on him like I was at the beginning, and if we seem like a pair and with his poor strategy..it looks like I'm in on that...which I'm not..so..not my favorite alliance member to have any more at this point."

Survivor is back with many difficult challenges this season, and there is more to come. Viewers will witness the castaways playing their best game by forming newer alliances and ruthless eliminations. Who will be packing their bags tonight?

