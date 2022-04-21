That's a lot of power": Fans react as Drea gets advantage added for the 4th time to her list on 'Survivor'

This week's episode of Survivor saw many new twists and challenges. The long-running series hosted by Jeff Probst brought 18 new cast members to the islands of Fiji who competed for the $1 million prize and the title of the sole Survivor. Of them, 11 remain to compete for the coveted title.

Like the show's 41 season, the new installment of Survivor brought in many new and exciting avenues for the contestants to explore while challenging them with the toughest obstacles. This week's episode will see a whole new level of challenges, where some will be out and others caught red-handed with their lies.

The castaways who entered the reality show came from diverse backgrounds and various walks of life and took part in the scariest challenges in the past couple of episodes.

However, they all came in with well-thought-out plans on how to execute them. But nothing prepared them for the mind games that awaited them in this episode.

Fans react to Survivor star Drea getting yet another advantage

For the reward challenge on Survivor, the winning team would get PBJ and potato chips. The teams were randomly divided as participants picked colorful balls. There was one gray ball. The participant who picked the gray ball would not compete.

Unfortunately, Maryanne picked gray, which left her out of that challenge. However, Drea volunteered to sit out, stating that she didn't like PBJ. As she sat on the bench looking at others playing the game, she found a Beware Advantage.

The Beware Advantage is "Knowledge is Power." If Drea asks people with immunity or idol and they agrees to have it, that particular idol would remain. She plans on asking Maryanne and Mike as they both have idols.

Drea has one more advantage added to her list. This is the fourth advantage, including her amulet, an idol, and an extra vote.

Raymart @raymartcrave That is alot of power on #Survivor . Drea best use that wisely or you gone girl. That is alot of power on #Survivor. Drea best use that wisely or you gone girl.

Elton Pacheco @eltonpacheco You can tell Drea is a powerful woman just looking at her, but in the game of #Survivor she is a force to be reckoned with - when it comes to advantages. How many does she have? See, this is one thing I don’t like about this new era of Survivor. You can tell Drea is a powerful woman just looking at her, but in the game of #Survivor she is a force to be reckoned with - when it comes to advantages. How many does she have? See, this is one thing I don’t like about this new era of Survivor.

#Survivor I bet Drea go home with at least 2 idols. I bet Drea go home with at least 2 idols.#Survivor https://t.co/bU7u640ze7

#survivor Drea literally has an Etsy shop of Survivor Memorabilia. Drea literally has an Etsy shop of Survivor Memorabilia.#survivor

Allie Bish @AllieIsBatman18 So if Drea doesn't tell anyone about the Knowledge Is Power it might be able to be used properly. #Survivor So if Drea doesn't tell anyone about the Knowledge Is Power it might be able to be used properly. #Survivor

What to expect from this Survivor?

Survivor season 42 Episode 8, titled You Better Be Wearing a Seatbelt, aired on April 20, 2022, at 8:00 pm ET/PT on CBS. This week, the show will see many revelations. While the cast is trying to play excellent mind games, some will not be entirely successful, with the loyalty of a very important player being questioned.

The official synopsis of the episode reads:

"Castaways are officially merged into one tribe; individual immunity is on the line; castaways try to negotiate with Jeff to get four days' worth of rice for their tribe."

Lydia being voted out in the previous episode leaves Hai without his closest ally in the game. The show last week also left a sea of various advantages and idols. It would be interesting to see which castaway will explore the most and gain an advantage to remain safe in the competition.

In the preview for episode 8, Hai mentions that they need to get Romeo out, to which Drea agrees, adding that Romeo is paranoid. The audience gets a confessional from Drea, who says:

"If they gotta go, they gotta go."

Drea has a few options to weigh in. She can maintain her alliance with Romeo because it is useful to have other relationships besides the majority alliance she is aligned with. On the other hand, she could also get rid of Romeo as he knows about her advantage and could be a liability.

Season 42 of Survivor is already turning out to be more difficult than last season. With many challenges in place tonight, who will head back home? Will the games that are played tonight compare to the alliances formed and will the castaways be able to bear any more twists and turns their way? Answers might be found in the next episode.

