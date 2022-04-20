What time will Survivor season 42 episode 8 air? Plot, air date, trailer and more explored

After an excruciating episode 7, Survivor season 42 will be back with a new episode on Wednesday, taking the challenge to a whole new level.

The show started off with 18 contestants stranded on a remote island. Now after 7 episodes, only 11 players are competing to win challenges and immunity to survive and win the grand $1 million prize.

All about Episode 8 of Survivor season 42

Survivor season 42 Episode 8, titled You Better Be Wearing a Seatbelt, will air on April 20, 2022, at 8 pm ET/PT on CBS.

The upcoming episode of Survivor season 42 will see many revelations. Secrets of some castmates will be out, some will be caught red-handed with their lies and a player’s loyalty will be questioned on the show.

To stay safe in the game, one of the contestants will even use their emotions to manipulate the tribe to secure their position. Episode 8 will have some other interesting twists. The episode description reads:

"Castaways are officially merged into one tribe; individual immunity is on the line; castaways try to negotiate with Jeff to get four days' worth of rice for their tribe."

During the previous episode 7 of Survivor season 42, titled The Devil You Do or the Devil You Don't, which aired on April 13, 2022, viewers saw an interesting turn of events.

The synopsis of the previous episode read:

“One castaway is taken to another island and has the power to change the game, which could have dramatic consequences.”

Rocksroy was taken to Exile Island where he met the host of the show Jeff Probst, who offered him two choices - either leave things as is or smash an hourglass and reverse the outcome of the previous challenge. Going with the second option, Rocksroy smashed the hourglass, giving himself and the losing team immunity.

During the immunity challenge, the non-immune castaways held a rope to balance a wobbly table while stacking blocks spelling the word "immunity". If any blocks fell during the stacking of the blocks, that castaway would have to start re-stacking again.

The first to correctly stack all eight blocks and stand on the starting platform will win immunity, leaving the remaining five non-immune castaways vulnerable at the last pre-merge Tribal Council.

Tori won immunity. She and Chanelle were safe. Romeo and Lydia planned to vote out Jonathan, but Hai wanted to keep him as a shield. After all the drama and conspiracy, Lydia was voted out. Probst ended the episode by telling the remaining 11 castaways that they were officially merged.

Episode 8 will reveal who will win individual immunity after the merge and what challenges contestants will face to win immunity. Episode 8 of Survivor season 42 will air on April 20, at 8 pm ET/PT on CBS.

Edited by Somava