"Such a loser": Fans criticize Rocksroy for trying to form a male alliance on Survivor

CBS' Survivor Season 42 was back with a brand new episode on Wednesday. After an interesting bout of challenges last week, Episode 9 of the reality TV competition saw the castaways put their best foot forward to make sure that they remain safe in the competition. This week's episode saw the contestants stay on top of their game, form new alliances, make difficult but necessary choices, and much more.

The long-running series is hosted by Jeff Probst and is quite popular amongst viewers. As the competition moves forward, the castaways will have to put their skills to use in challenging situations. The show started with 18 castaways trying to outwit and outlast each other, however, only 10 remain to compete on the islands of Fiji for the $1 million prize.

Fans react to Survivor seeing a probable male alliance

At the beginning of this week's episode, Rocksroy spoke to Jonathan and Mike about forming an alliance with all the men remaining in the competition. While the other two agreed, fearing that they may be voted out, Hai and Omar were not on board with the plan.

Omar confessed that he was not in because Rocksroy had never talked strategy with him before, so it felt very selfish. Hai revealed that he didn't want to be a part of the "misogyny club."

Fans criticized Rocsroy for forming a male alliance and applauded Hai and Omar for not giving in. Read on to find out what they have to say:

Neverknow @aintdoittho Rocks is such a loser lol #Survivor Rocks is such a loser lol #Survivor

Daniel George @RealityCanuck They really had the challenge groups as Jonathan + the women vs. the remaining dudes after producers got wind of an all-guys alliance brewing, huh? 🤔 #Survivor 42 #Survivor They really had the challenge groups as Jonathan + the women vs. the remaining dudes after producers got wind of an all-guys alliance brewing, huh? 🤔 #Survivor42 #Survivor

zoe stanidakis @dioslamdo the men in the men's alliance having no choice but to vote out a man, that's karma baby #survivor the men in the men's alliance having no choice but to vote out a man, that's karma baby #survivor

Dani @bruhimdani The men need to stop trying this all guys alliance type strategy. The only people it’s ever worked out for is the WOMEN (Shoutout to Season 16 Suvrivor: Micronesia) #Survivor The men need to stop trying this all guys alliance type strategy. The only people it’s ever worked out for is the WOMEN (Shoutout to Season 16 Suvrivor: Micronesia) #Survivor

Andy Herren @AndyHerren It is SO SATISFYING watching smart players like Hai, Omar, and Maryann question the moves the alpha males want them to make. When you cast a bunch of dynamic, interesting, savvy people this is what happens!!!! #Survivor It is SO SATISFYING watching smart players like Hai, Omar, and Maryann question the moves the alpha males want them to make. When you cast a bunch of dynamic, interesting, savvy people this is what happens!!!! #Survivor

Lisa Bee @leebee4life Glad to see Hai and Omar aren't buying that he-man woman haters nonsense that Rocksroy is selling. #Survivor Glad to see Hai and Omar aren't buying that he-man woman haters nonsense that Rocksroy is selling. #Survivor

What to expect from Survivor Season 42 Episode 9

This week's episode of Survivor will challenge the castaways to a whole new level. The host of the show, Jeff Probst, announced during the immunity challenge that there would be two individual immunity necklaces up for grabs, and two players would have to head back home.

Double eliminations have always been scary for the contestants, considering that their plans to vote off one have changed to two, and the chances of alliances breaking will be high. The ten remaining contestants will be divided into two groups of five and head to the Tribal Council with the same teams.

The official synopsis of the episode, titled Game of Chicken, reads:

"One castaway is the last standing in the fight for immunity, earning themselves a spot in the final eight."

Viewers will get to witness a possible alliance among the guys. Also, from a quick sequence in the trailer, it is evident that Maryanne, Tori, Jonathan, Drea, and Lindsay won a reward and are most likely one of the teams going to Tribal together.

In a confessional, Drea says that none of the other castaways are her close allies. However, it doesn't look like she is the one who might be in need of an alliance, considering the amount of power she has in her hand. She won herself a Beware Advantage by sitting out on the challenge last week and now has four advantages to herself, including her amulet, an idol, and an extra vote. It is only a matter of time until she decides what she wants to use.

However, Drea does seem to be in dangerous waters, considering that Tori saw her hand covered in red paint, which happened while unveiling the package. Maryanne and Tori are clear choices for the vote out. The former may or may not play her immunity idol, and the latter has a reputation for resorting to nasty tricks.

Season 42 of Survivor is already turning out to be more demanding than the previous season. With tough challenges, mind games, and alliances to battle tonight, and a double elimination underway, who will be the two castaways to pack their bags and head back home? Readers can keep watching Survivor on CBS to find out.

