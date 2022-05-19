"What a move": Fans react to Survivor contestant Omar Zaheer's exit after Maryanne Oketch's power play

With a major power move by Survivor contestant Maryanne Oketch, Omar Zaheer, was eliminated. Omar was one of the strongest players this season of the hit CBS series. Episode 12 delivered more than what viewers expected. Apart from the exciting reward challenges that left fans drooling and the immunity puzzle, what made the episode great was to see the strategy in play by all of them.

Survivor fans were surprised at the turn of events and saddened to see Omar go. However, they were impressed with the gameplay by Maryanne. One fan tweeted:

Annie Minoff Sciortino @HermAnnieGrangr WOWWWW that was huge for Maryanne. She pulled that shit off!!! I’m so sad bc Omar was so much fun to watch and probably the best player to this point… but what a move. #Survivor WOWWWW that was huge for Maryanne. She pulled that shit off!!! I’m so sad bc Omar was so much fun to watch and probably the best player to this point… but what a move. #Survivor

Hosted by Jeff Probst, Season 42 of Survivor began with 18 castaways trying to win and outlast each other until one of them stands firm in the beautiful islands of Fiji as the Sole Survivor to claim the coveted title. The contestants came from diverse backgrounds but with the same mindset - to win. Now only five remain on a mission to accomplish the ultimate goal.

Fans react to Survivor contestant Omar's exit ahead of the finale

With Maryanne convincing Mike and Jonathan to vote off Omar and use her extra vote for the same, his fate was sealed. Fans were surprised at eliminating one of their favorite players this season but applauded Maryanne's bold move.

Read on to find out what the fans had to say about the elimination.

David Medina @DavidMedina_ well done!! Like a Ninja! Omar was the biggest threat. She made the biggest move! #Survivor Marry anne!!well done!! Like a Ninja! Omar was the biggest threat. She made the biggest move! Marry anne!!👏 well done!! Like a Ninja! Omar was the biggest threat. She made the biggest move!👏 #Survivor

@olsensurvivor @olsensurvivor Maryanne made the biggest move of the season in eliminating Omar. So many things could have wrong, but she managed the other players to absolute perfection. #Survivor Maryanne made the biggest move of the season in eliminating Omar. So many things could have wrong, but she managed the other players to absolute perfection. #Survivor

I❤NY @NYStateOfMine

#Survivor Nicely done Maryanne!! I really thought Omar was playing an excellent game and thought he was deserving of a win but this play was what makes Survivor great. Nicely done Maryanne!! I really thought Omar was playing an excellent game and thought he was deserving of a win but this play was what makes Survivor great. #Survivor https://t.co/tjHpfLI46z

K @donutrolls15 Omar is an incredible #Survivor player this season but I can't even be mad because Maryanne played that so well. Ready for her to rise and take over the rest of this game. Omar is an incredible #Survivor player this season but I can't even be mad because Maryanne played that so well. Ready for her to rise and take over the rest of this game.

kt✨ @COrealitykat Great season for Omar. Strategic and under the radar until the end. Had he kept Mikes idol maybe he wins it all. An absolute pleasure to watch this season. #Survivor Great season for Omar. Strategic and under the radar until the end. Had he kept Mikes idol maybe he wins it all. An absolute pleasure to watch this season. #Survivor

nieves @starleo85 Maryanne a mastermind and a genius. I’m so happy she made this move 🥹 #Survivor Maryanne a mastermind and a genius. I’m so happy she made this move 🥹 #Survivor

adri (AY-dree) @adritavv Devastated about the last vote out but that move was iconic. Great job Queen Maryanne. Knew I was a marystanne for a reason #Survivor Devastated about the last vote out but that move was iconic. Great job Queen Maryanne. Knew I was a marystanne for a reason #Survivor

Details on Episode 12 of Survivor, Elimination results, strategies, and more

Episode 12 aired on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, and would go down as one of the best episodes in the franchise's history. This week, the final 6 gave it their all to fight for their lives in the game. However, a slight slip-up in a strong alliance cost one castaway their game ahead of the show's finale. One player made their presence known with a strong comeback in this episode.

Every contestant looked out for their safety this week, but that didn't stop them from strategizing and forming stronger alliances with players they were comfortable with and wanted to see alongside them in the finale. The influx of advantage idols and a final chance to play Shot in the Dark shifted many plans amongst them. But whose plans worked, and who was sent packing home?

SURVIVOR @survivorcbs Who do you want to see win immunity?🧨 #Survivor Who do you want to see win immunity?🧨 #Survivor https://t.co/J9GJZECSNZ

With Lindsay winning the Immunity again this season, she thought things would go in her favor this week, and she could get "her nemesis" Jonathan out of the game. However, Maryanne was plotting a much bigger plan - to get Omar, one of the strongest players in the competition, out. She said:

“If I don’t make this move, I’m not going to win, and it’s terrifying."

Although Maryanne and Omar had a great connection, it came down to what the former was here to win the competition. She then revealed to Mike that she had an extra vote and would be putting both her votes for Omar. Mike had initially planned to vote the same person out but aligned with Romeo.

Before the Tribal Council, Maryanne convinced both Mike and Jonathan to vote against Omar. During eliminations, Lindsay had an amulet idol that she could have passed on to Omar to keep him safe. But she was so confident of the duo's alliance that she chose not to play it.

In a shocking turn of events, Omar was voted the highest by the Survivor cast and ended up getting eliminated from the competition. The five players moving forward in the finale are Maryanne, Lindsay, Mike, Jonathan, and Romeo.

This season of Survivor has given the audience what they want and more. Exciting challenges, shocking eliminations, advantages, and strategic alliances have been at the forefront of this competition, and things will only amp up from now on into the finale. Who will make it to the top and earn their win on the show?

Tune in to Survivor next week on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at 8.00 pm ET on CBS to find out.

