"What a move": Fans react to Survivor contestant Omar Zaheer's exit after Maryanne Oketch's power play

With a major power move by Survivor contestant Maryanne Oketch, Omar Zaheer, was eliminated. Omar was one of the strongest players this season of the hit CBS series. Episode 12 delivered more than what viewers expected. Apart from the exciting reward challenges that left fans drooling and the immunity puzzle, what made the episode great was to see the strategy in play by all of them.
Survivor fans were surprised at the turn of events and saddened to see Omar go. However, they were impressed with the gameplay by Maryanne. One fan tweeted:
Hosted by Jeff Probst, Season 42 of Survivor began with 18 castaways trying to win and outlast each other until one of them stands firm in the beautiful islands of Fiji as the Sole Survivor to claim the coveted title. The contestants came from diverse backgrounds but with the same mindset - to win. Now only five remain on a mission to accomplish the ultimate goal.
Fans react to Survivor contestant Omar's exit ahead of the finale
With Maryanne convincing Mike and Jonathan to vote off Omar and use her extra vote for the same, his fate was sealed. Fans were surprised at eliminating one of their favorite players this season but applauded Maryanne's bold move.
Read on to find out what the fans had to say about the elimination.
Details on Episode 12 of Survivor, Elimination results, strategies, and more
Episode 12 aired on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, and would go down as one of the best episodes in the franchise's history. This week, the final 6 gave it their all to fight for their lives in the game. However, a slight slip-up in a strong alliance cost one castaway their game ahead of the show's finale. One player made their presence known with a strong comeback in this episode.
Every contestant looked out for their safety this week, but that didn't stop them from strategizing and forming stronger alliances with players they were comfortable with and wanted to see alongside them in the finale. The influx of advantage idols and a final chance to play Shot in the Dark shifted many plans amongst them. But whose plans worked, and who was sent packing home?
With Lindsay winning the Immunity again this season, she thought things would go in her favor this week, and she could get "her nemesis" Jonathan out of the game. However, Maryanne was plotting a much bigger plan - to get Omar, one of the strongest players in the competition, out. She said:
“If I don’t make this move, I’m not going to win, and it’s terrifying."
Although Maryanne and Omar had a great connection, it came down to what the former was here to win the competition. She then revealed to Mike that she had an extra vote and would be putting both her votes for Omar. Mike had initially planned to vote the same person out but aligned with Romeo.
Before the Tribal Council, Maryanne convinced both Mike and Jonathan to vote against Omar. During eliminations, Lindsay had an amulet idol that she could have passed on to Omar to keep him safe. But she was so confident of the duo's alliance that she chose not to play it.
In a shocking turn of events, Omar was voted the highest by the Survivor cast and ended up getting eliminated from the competition. The five players moving forward in the finale are Maryanne, Lindsay, Mike, Jonathan, and Romeo.
This season of Survivor has given the audience what they want and more. Exciting challenges, shocking eliminations, advantages, and strategic alliances have been at the forefront of this competition, and things will only amp up from now on into the finale. Who will make it to the top and earn their win on the show?
Tune in to Survivor next week on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at 8.00 pm ET on CBS to find out.