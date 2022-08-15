Top 5 movie releases in September 2022

September will be another month of celebration for cinema-goers. Similar to August, they will have a plethora of titles to choose from and decide which to see on the large screen. A diverse list of movies will be released this September with prominent stars such as Regina Hall, Letitia Wright, Viola Davis, Harry Styles, Chris Pines, and others.

Be sure to check out these titles as they release in theaters across the US. With offerings for the audience with a wide taste of films, the following titles have something for everybody.

The Silent Twins, The Woman King, and others - 5 of the best upcoming titles releasing in theaters this September

1) Honk for Jesus. Save your Soul

Honk for Jesus. Save your Soul (Image via Focus Features)

Date of Release: September 2, 2022

Honk for Jesus. Save your Soul is a satirical comedy offering from the house of Focus Pictures. The film is directed by Adamma Ebo and co-produced by Ebo, Regina Hall, Sterling K. Brown, and Nope star Daniel Kaluuya, and executive produced by Jordan Peele. It stars Regina Hall and Sterling K. Brown in the lead roles as the Childs.

The film follows Trinity Childs, the first lady of a Southern Baptist megachurch, and Pastor Lee Curtis Childs who runs a congregation together. However, a scandal forces them to shut their church. Now, they must prepare themselves for the greatest comeback that commodified religion has ever seen.

Honk for Jesus. Save your Soul premiered at this year's Sundance Film Festival and will release in theaters on September 2, 2022. The film is sure to be a great start to the month.

2) Dark Harvest

Dark Harvest (Image via United Artists)

Date of Release: September 19, 2022

Dark Harvest is going to be a great fantasy horror title to start your September with something spooky. Directed by David Slade and written by Michael Gilio, the fantasy horror film will be based on the 2006 novel of the same name by Norman Patridge. Dark Harvest will star Casey Likes, E’myri Crutchfield, and Dustin Ceithammer in the lead roles.

Set in a small Midwestern town, a nightmarish entity, Sawtooth Jack, appears every year from the cornfields to approach the town church. This triggers an annual event where young boys gather to hunt down the specter in a rite of life and death. Whoever wins gets the opportunity to leave the town, which is otherwise impossible.

Richie Shepherd teams up with Kelly Haines to take down the supernatural entity together and win their ticket out of town. Richie wishes to prove his worth and join his brother, the previous year's winner, while Kelly is ready to do whatever it takes to get out of the godforsaken town. Be sure to get your tickets to see one of the most feared masked killers in action on September 19, 2022.

3) The Silent Twins

The Silent Twins (Image via Focus Features)

Date of Release: September 16, 2022

The Silent Twins is an upcoming biographical drama directed by Agnieszka Smoczyńska. Based on the 1986 book of the same name by Marjorie Wallace, the film tells the story of two deaf sisters, June and Jennifer Gibbons, who refused to communicate with anybody but themselves. The film will star Letitia Wright and Tamara Lawrence as the Gibbons sisters.

Set in a small town in Wales in the 1970s and 80s, the Gibbons are the only black family in the community. They give birth to twin sisters, June and Jennifer. Being subjected to bullying, the twins retract within themselves and communicate only with each other.

After a vandalizing episode, they are sent to Broadmoor Hospital, a psychiatric center, where they are faced with the choice to separate and live individual lives or die together. The Silent Twins premiered at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival and is set to release in theaters on September 16, 2022.

4) The Woman King

The Woman King (Image via Sony Pictures)

Date of Release: September 16, 2022

The Woman King is a historical drama title from the house of Sony Pictures, directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood. The film will explore the story of the Agojie, the all-women warrior tribe responsible for defending the African kingdom of Dahomey. The Woman King stars Viola Davis and Thuso Mbedu in lead roles.

Dahomey was one of the strongest kingdoms of Africa in the 1800s, and the warrior tribe of the Agojie was responsible for keeping it safe. The story follows Nanisca, a general among the warriors, as she trains the next generation for the hardships of battle against a foreign enemy intent on destroying their way of life. But the fierce women of the Agojie are not going down without a fight.

Do not forget to check out the fiercest and most exceptional women warriors to ever walk the Earth in theaters on September 16, 2022.

5) Don't Worry Darling

Don't Worry Daring (Image via Warner Bros.)

Date of Release: September 23, 2022

Don't Worry Darling is a psychological thriller drama by Warner Bros. Pictures. Directed by Oliver Wilde, the film will star some prominent stars like Harry Styles, Chris Pine, Florence Pugh, Gemma Chan, and Wilde herself, among others. The film will premiere at the Venice International Film Festival and release in theaters across the US on September 23, 2022.

The film revolves around a happily married couple, Jack and Alice Chambers, in the utopian town of Victory, California in the 1950s. When Alice gets curious about the work her husband does for his mysterious employer, she begins her investigation into the matter. But it raises tension in the community and soon breaks their perfect life.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Shreya Das