"The loss of her brother causes her to be so consumed with her work": Letitia Wright on Black Panther 2 plot

The trailer for the eagerly anticipated sequel to Marvel's Black Panther dropped a few days ago, giving fans a first look at the post-Chadwick Boseman Wakanda. The film, which was delayed due to COVID-19, hit another tragic snag with the death of the beloved actor who played the eponymous hero in the first film.

With careful consideration to honor Chadwick Boseman's legacy, the producers and writers decided to move forward with basing Black Panther: Wakanda Forever around the loss and memory of the real and reel-life hero. Moreover, Kevin Feige, president of Marvel Studios, confirmed that T'Challa will not be recast.

Amid growing speculations and conversations around the sequel, Leitia Wright, who plays Shuri in the Black Panther franchise, talked about how her character is going to be dealing with the loss of her brother. Take a look at what she had to say about her role in the final movie of Marvel Phase 4.

Letitia Wright talks about Shuri coping with T'Challa's death in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Among the most enjoyable dynamics in the franchise was that of Shuri and T'Challa, as siblings who shared a close relationship yet in classic sibling fashion, ribbed each other from time to time. Their banter and heartwarming dynamic will certainly remain amiss in the sequel.

For those wondering how Shuri is going to mourn the loss of her brother in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, here's what actress Letitia Wright had to say:

"Shuri definitely is consumed with her work. The loss of her brother causes her to be so consumed with her work that she's creating at another level, at a higher level actually. So there's so much new technology to look forward to, and I think that's where her sweet spot is at the moment. Like, 'How do I process this?' And she just throws all of her energy, even more so, into technology. So, there's a lot of cool new things to look out for."

In an interview with Variety, the actress also addressed how MCU will be honoring Chadwick's legacy in the upcoming sequel. "We honored him by committing ourselves to the story that he started, the legacy that he started with this franchise," she said.

"And we just committed every day to working hard, no matter what circumstances we faced – and we faced a lot of circumstances, a lot of difficult situations – but we came together as a team, and we poured everything into this movie."

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever plot, cast and more

The uncertainty around Black Panther 2 came to an end with MCU finally revealing a release date for the film. The sequel will close MCU Phase 4 with its release on November 11, 2022. The emotional trailer for the sequel was accompanied by the first official synopsis for the film, which reads:

"Queen Ramonda, Shuri, M'Baku, Okoye and the Dora Milaje fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T'Challa's death. As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with the help of War Dog Nakia and Everett Ross and forge a new path for the kingdom of Wakanda."

Wakanda Forever will see the Wakandans face-off with the aquatic villain Namor. The film will also further explore the history of Wakanda through flashbacks.

It's confirmed that there will be no T'Challa, as he died with Chadwick Boseman. The creators will not be using a digital double, meaning there will be a different Black Panther. It remains to be seen who that will be.

Letitia Wright, Lupita Nyong'o, Winston Duke, Danai Gurira, Angela Bassett, and Danny Sapani will be reprising their roles in the sequel. Martin Freeman will be back as CIA agent Everett Ross. New additions to the cast include Narcos: Mexico star Tenoch Huerta as Namor and Dominique Thorne as Riri Williams aka Ironheart.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will be released in theaters on November 11, 2022.

