"#RecastTchalla" trends online following Black Panther 2 leaks, fans demand T'challa vs Namor fight

Black Panther and the late actor Chadwick Boseman are synonymous. They became household names after their immense success at the box office and the Academy Awards. Unfortunately, Boseman’s demise in 2020 left a big hole in the hearts of millions of Marvel fans as well as the plot of the sequel, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

As of now, Wakanda Forever is on the shooting floor. Rumors of Letitia Wright’s Shuri taking up the mantle of the Black Panther after Chadwick’s death have kept the fans at bay. However, news of Mexican actor Tenoch Huerta playing Namor has made fans erupt. While Shuri is great, she isn’t someone who can go toe-to-toe with the submariner.

Admirers of Black Panther want the rightful king of Wakanda, T'Challa, to be recast for the upcoming movie.

Black Panther and Namor are sworn enemies and have battled each other on many occasions

A Twitter page called MCU Facility recently leaked artwork of Wakanda Forever and fans could not keep calm. The artwork includes designs of Namor, the submariner. While some fans were pleased by the early comic's accurate design with minimalistic garments, others wanted the sumbariner to be inspired by recent comic books with longer hair and black armor.

Marvel also dropped the artwork of Attuma, the villain of Namor, and the digital look of the character is breathtaking. With Mayan-influenced costumes, a hammerhead shark crown and bones as weapons and armor, you can’t expect less from a movie that won Best Costume at the 2019 Academy awards.

The noble and diplomatic king of Wakanda, T'Challa is known to make more friends than enemies. The benevolent leader has won over a lot of adversaries with his compassion and humility. Episode 2 of the MCU animated series What If... TChalla became a Star-Lord? shows us how the king unites the universe and even wins over the mad Titan Thanos.

However, Submariner Namor and his kingdom of Atlantis have been a thorn in Wakanda’s side for ages. The two heroes cannot stand each other and do not give up even a single reason to engage in combat.

Eric Ansley Diaz 🏳️‍🌈 @GeekBoyEric @ScarlettFrost Seeing all these Namor key art has fans annoyed, and I kinda get it. I mean, the great Black Panther vs. Namor fight is about to play out in live-action, but now between T'Challa's friends and relatives vs. Namor instead. It ain't the same. @ScarlettFrost Seeing all these Namor key art has fans annoyed, and I kinda get it. I mean, the great Black Panther vs. Namor fight is about to play out in live-action, but now between T'Challa's friends and relatives vs. Namor instead. It ain't the same. https://t.co/I3cEDdqh1R

The king of the Seven Seas is hailed as the first mutant to appear in Marvel comics. The submariner first appeared way back in April 1939 in Motion Picture Funnies Weekly #1 much before Captain America, Iron-Man, Thor, Hulk or any other Avenger.

Born to a human father and Atlantean mother, Namor was born into a royal Atlantean family and was soon crowned the Emperor of the Seven Seas. Under his leadership, the ocean kingdom has waged war against the land world numerous times.

While Namor’s motivation of saving the ocean world is genuine, his actions have always antagonized Black Panther and the Avengers and he is always viewed as an anti-hero.

With his aggressive attitude and cocky nature, Namor is the perfect antagonist required for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. But without T'Challa, the war between Wakanda and Atlantis would be disappointing.

Marvel had earlier confirmed that the studio will not recast T'Challa in honor of Chadwick Boseman and fans seemingly agreed to the plea. However, with the emergence of Namor into the scene, the stakes have significantly increased.

Fans have taken over Twitter with "#RecastTchalla"

Fans have rallied and raised their concerns on Twitter. A plea to recast T'Challa has begun and supporters are looking at the House of Mouse for answers.

Twin_Deion @Time17Prime #BlackPantherWakandaForever After Chadwick’s passing, most felt grief. Grief made us demand marvel not to recast. Those demands were emotional and not clear. After two years of healing, people are seeing that T’Challa needs to live and it honors Chadwick the most #RecastTChalla After Chadwick’s passing, most felt grief. Grief made us demand marvel not to recast. Those demands were emotional and not clear. After two years of healing, people are seeing that T’Challa needs to live and it honors Chadwick the most #RecastTChalla #BlackPantherWakandaForever https://t.co/mfzOy8oeIi

RECAST T’CHALLA @RecastTchalla T’challa and Namor could’ve been one of the best cinematic rivalries ever if they would’ve #RecastTChalla T’challa and Namor could’ve been one of the best cinematic rivalries ever if they would’ve #RecastTChalla https://t.co/f6QAmx8ZIH

Twin_Deion @Time17Prime #SaveTChalla #BlackPanther Stop the mantle talk. 99% of Black Panther merch, promos, books, game appearances, movies, toys, and etc, are of T’Challa. Not Shuri, Killmonger, or M’Baku. Every interesting BP story involves T’Challa. #RecastTChalla #BlackPanther WakandaForever Stop the mantle talk. 99% of Black Panther merch, promos, books, game appearances, movies, toys, and etc, are of T’Challa. Not Shuri, Killmonger, or M’Baku. Every interesting BP story involves T’Challa. #RecastTChalla #SaveTChalla #BlackPanther #BlackPantherWakandaForever https://t.co/m00zuctpW1

Cap☆ @CaptainGalxy I would want to see T’Challa legacy to continue in the MCU. I feel like it would be disrespectful if you just kill him off. This character has history and importance in the Marvel universe and just throwing it all away just doesn’t sit right with me. #RecastTChalla I would want to see T’Challa legacy to continue in the MCU. I feel like it would be disrespectful if you just kill him off. This character has history and importance in the Marvel universe and just throwing it all away just doesn’t sit right with me. #RecastTChalla

Namor and Attuma’s reveal has added fuel to the already raging flames of fans demanding a new T'Challa. Only time will tell who the real Black Panther is.

More about Black Panther 2

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is scheduled for release on November 11, 2022 and will the be the final MCU film of the year. The sequel will feature returning cast members like Letitia Wright, Martin Freeman, Daniel Kaluuya, Lupita Nyong'o and Danai Gurira along with Dominique Thorne as Riri Williams and Tenoch Huerta as Namor.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far