Cannes 2022: Best dressed men so far and what they wore

We've already witnessed some big celebrity events, including the Met Gala and Grammys, lately, but still, if you're craving more glitz, the 75th edition of the Cannes Film Festival has arrived to satisfy that sartorial lacuna in your feed.

The festival's red carpet is recognised for delivering some breathtaking glamorous fashion moments, alongside its primary objective of celebrating the finest in international cinema.

The red carpet has already wowed us ever since the fest commenced on Tuesday, May 17. The event welcomed various heartthrobbing looks sported by stars like Tom Cruise, Edgar Ramirez, and Greg Tarzan Davis.

If you’re curious to learn more about the fashion shrewdness of your favorite celeb, then scroll through for the best dressed male celebs on the Cannes 2022 red carpet. From Gucci to Dior, the luxury fashion labels left no stone unturned in bringing out the best in these superstars.

Best dressed men of the 2022 Cannes Film Festival who turned heads on the red carpet

1) Baptiste Giabiconi looked handsome in a gray suit

Karl Lagerfeld’s muse Baptiste Giabiconi strutted the red carpet in an all-gray Dior ensemble for the second day of celebrations of the Cannes Film Festival. He coupled his gray outerwear with a white print shirt, which accentuated the complete outfit.

He accessorised his formal attire with minimal rings designed by the contemporary fashion jewelry label APM Monaco.

The French heartthrob, who has been the face of Chanel and Fendi in the past, was groomed by renowned hair and makeup artist Fabien Giambona.

2) Edgar Ramirez won hearts in velvety tux

The Point Break protagonist Edgar Ramirez undoubtedly wore one of the best red carpet designs for the 75th Cannes Film Festival. The bespoke black Gucci tuxedo was sported by the Venezuelan actor for the opening ceremony of the festivities.

His finest tux was tailored by Karen Chinchilla, which featured a black velvety coat adorned with satiny collars. He paired the velvety outerwear with a pristine white shirt and a pair of matte finish pants. An elegant black bow tie and glossy black formal shoes nicely complimented Edgar’s ensemble.

He paired his black suit with intricate Cartier accessories. While Jason Bolden was his stylist for the event, Lord Gavin McLeod took care of his skin.

#LOMÁSI | Édgar Ramírez, vuelve a la 75º edición del Festival de Cine de Cannes, nada más y nada menos, como jurado de la sección "Un Certain Regard", "qué honor volver como miembro del Jurado al lugar donde tantas cosas hermosas empezaron para mí y mi oficio", dijo Ramírez.

Showcasing his excitement for Cannes, Ramirez posted a photo on his Instagram account with the caption,

“The 75th Cannes Film Festival has officially started. What an honor to come back as a member of the Jury… to the place where so many beautiful things began for me and my craft.”

3) R. Madhavan sported a black evening suit

Stars from all across the globe shine on the red carpet of Cannes each year, similarly did Indian actor R. Madhavan, who also arrived at the event sporting a black evening suit.

The 3 Idiots fame actor looked handsome in his all-black tuxedo courtesy of Manish Malhotra. The lapels of his coat as well as his bow tie were embellished with black sequin-like decorations.

Further, the actor sported a pair of lustrous Dolce & Gabbana oxford style shoes. The famous stylist Priyanjali Rajlaxmi Singh got Madhavan ready for the Film Festival.

Prashant Pandey @tweet2prashant

All da best Maddy :)

#Rocketrythenambieffect #CannesFilmFestival Cannes 2022: R Madhavan’s ‘Rocketry: The Nambi Effect’ world premiere gets a huge welcome at the film festival & Look at the Man of the moment forever favorite @ActorMadhavan All da best Maddy :) Cannes 2022: R Madhavan’s ‘Rocketry: The Nambi Effect’ world premiere gets a huge welcome at the film festival & Look at the Man of the moment forever favorite @ActorMadhavan 💙💙💙💙All da best Maddy :) #Rocketrythenambieffect #CannesFilmFestival https://t.co/CnLXbLdnat

The actor shared his enthusiasm for the event via his Instagram account, saying,

“Only @manishmalhotra05 Can make an already special and memorable day even more special. Thank you for making me feel so good about myself. My confidence soared because of you guys.”

4) Matteo Berrettini bedazzled in white outfit

Italian tennis player Matteo Berrettini was also among the attendees for the 2022 Cannes Film Festival. He walked the red carpet with his brother Jacopo Berrettini.

Both were donning custom BOSS ensembles. The player, who has been the face of the fashion label’s campaign earlier this year, carried an all-white coat and pant set. The all-white look was accentuated with a solid black shirt and a black pocket handkerchief.

Matteo certainly turned heads not only with his fine get-up but also with the BOSS timepiece and eyewear, which he used to accessorise his look.

His brother, on the other hand, wore the opposite combination with a black tuxedo and white shirt.

5) Greg Tarzan Davis stood out with satiny orange red carpet look

This is probably one of the most eye-catching outfits on the list. American actor Greg Tarzan Davis sported a vibrant Dolce & Gabbana outfit for the red carpet. His coat and slim fit pants were accented with neutral toned lapels and buttons.

On the inside, Davis wore a pure white shirt and tied a velvet black bow around his neck for a perfectly chivalrous look. He accessorised his outfit with an exquisite Chopard watch. Apuje Kalu was the brains behind Greg's styling.

Davis arrived at the event for the screening of his upcoming movie Top Gun: Maverick.

6) Tom Cruise attracted attention in black evening suit

Lost In Film @LostInFilm Tom Cruise with his Palme d'or d'honneur ahead of the screening of ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival. Tom Cruise with his Palme d'or d'honneur ahead of the screening of ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival. https://t.co/VzCd5yboUI

The Mission Impossible superstar walked the red carpet in his elegant black suit, a Giorgio Armani haute couture. The acclaimed actor, who arrived at the 75th Cannes Film Festival for the screening of his upcoming action movie Top Gun: Maverick, stole the hearts of the onlookers not only with his outfit but also with his charming smile.

Tom Cruise accepted an honorary esteemed Palme d'Or and while on stage, enthused about his affection for filmmaking during his maiden visit to the Cannes Film Festival after three decades of his career in Hollywood on Wednesday.

7) Miles Teller covered in creamy tone

#CannesFestival @21metgala Miles Teller and Keleigh Sperry attend the screening of "Top Gun: Maverick" during the 75th #Cannes Miles Teller and Keleigh Sperry attend the screening of "Top Gun: Maverick" during the 75th #Cannes https://t.co/WVqjlKh17S

Miles Alexander Teller walked the red carpet hand-in-hand with his wife Keleigh Sperry. The couple chose to wear custom-made Celine outfits for the 2022 Cannes event. Keleigh sported a monotone grayish blue slit gown. Miles, on the other hand, was covered head-to-toe in a creamy toned suit. To add more color to his outfit, Teller added a black bow tie and a white shirt.

Accessorising the creamy evening attire with a minimal leather strap timepiece and glossy black shoes appeared to be a nice decision. The actor was also a part of the Top Gun: Maverick gang. The film is scheduled for release on May 27, 2022.

