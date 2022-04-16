Jujutsu Kaisen x Dolce & Gabbana collection: Where to get, release date, and more about the anime collab

Dolce & Gabbana has collaborated with the popular shounen anime Jujutsu Kaisen. The Jujutsu Kaisen x Dolce & Gabbana is a well-rounded collaboration with the release of apparel line, footwear line, and accessories line that made its official first appearance on the website on April 15, 2022.

Each character from the popular manga-turned-anime can be seen dressed in D&G attire and the collection will be available for pre-orders starting April 21, 2022 uptil May 3, 2022, on the official e-commerce website, jujutsukaisen.dolcegabbana.com.

More about the upcoming Jujutsu Kaisen x Dolce & Gabbana collection

Upcoming Jujutsu Kaisen x Dolce & Gabbana collection (Image via @animeanonymous / Twitter)

The new illustration from the unexpected collaboration boasts the luxury brand's Italian culture and Japanese animation culture. The exclusive collection combines the iconic motifs of Dolce & Gabbana with the world of TV anime’s Jujutsu Kaisen graphics.

The collection highlights the illustration drawn by Mr. Sunghoo Park, who is the director of the anime. Dolce & Gabbana has taken over a total of eight attractive characters from the series, including the protagonist Yuji Itadori, Megumi Fushiguro, Maki Ryoin, Nobara Kugisaki, Panda, Kento Nanami, and Satoru Gojo, who are all dressed up in D&G's attires.

The brand's tailoring technology is mixed with Japan's creative street style culture for a unique look. The kids from Jujutsu Kaisen were already fashionable, but the fashion level of the Gege Akutami's manga has leveled up with the collaboration of the Italian luxury fashion house.

Details of the characters' apparel

Yuji Itadori is in a matching black and white set of hoodies and joggers. The hoodie "Yuji Itadori / Ryomen Sukune" can be availed for $1350 USD ( ¥ 170,500 (tax included)). Jogger Pants "Yujii Itadori / Ryomen Sukune" can be availed for $1290 (¥ 162,800 tax included).

The Portofino sneakers (calfskin & enamel sneakers) sported by Yuji can be availed for $860 (¥ 108,900 (tax included)).

Megumi Fushiguro is seen in a matching jacket and pants set with a casual t-shirt underneath. The Denim Blouson leopard flock print can be availed for $2045 (¥ 258,500 tax included). The slim fit jeans leopard flock print can be availed for $1350 (¥ 170,500 tax included). T-shirt "Megumi Fushiguro" can be availed for $870 (¥ 110,000 (tax included)).

Lastly, he matches the set with Daymaster Sneakers "Jujutsu College School Emblem" (Men's), which can be availed for $1025 (¥ 129,800 tax included).

Nobara Kugisaki is dressed in black attire with a hoodie and skirt with a pair of black boots. The Hoodie "Nobara Kugisaki" can be availed for $2165 (¥ 273,900 tax included). While, the Ankle boots stretch lace & grosgrain can be availed for $915 (¥ 115,500 tax included).

Maki Zenin is dressed in formal attire. The formal white t-shirt, known as the 'Shirt Poplin Jewelry Button,' can be availed for $2696 (¥ 341,000 tax included). The black tie pants wool cloth can be availed for $1156 (¥ 146,300 tax included). The character also accessorized her outfit with a belt, a pair of earrings and boots.

The Belt Calfskin DG Logo Rhinestone & Pearl can be availed for $765 (¥ 96,800 tax included). The Bootee Enamel & Heat Seal Rhinestone can be availed for $1390 ( ¥ 176,000 tax included). While, the Drop earrings pearl & DG logo can be availed for $452 (¥ 57,200 tax included).

Togi Inumake is dressed in a matching tracksuit in black and green neon. The Zip-up blouson "Dog winding spine" can be availed for $1504 ( ¥ 190,300 tax included). The Jogger Pants "Dog winding spine" can be availed for $1435 (¥ 181,500).

The character accompanies the tracksuit with a bunch of accessories. The Neck Warmer "Dog winding spine" can be availed for $313 (¥ 39,600). The Crossbody Bag "Jujutsu College Emblem can be availed for $1174 (¥ 148,500). Lastly, the Daymaster Sneakers "Character color" can be availed for $1026 (¥ 129,800).

Panda himself isn't wearing attire, but he is carrying a bunch of accessories to accompany his character. The Fisherman's Hat "Jujutsu College Emblem" can be availed for $469 (¥ 59,400). The Shoulder Bag "Panda" can be availed for $1304 (¥165,000 ). Lastly, the Stall Modal Cashmere can be availed for $347 (¥ 44,000).

Kento Nanami carries a more formal look with a coat, pants, and high neck underneath. The Double Breast Suit Beat Fit Wool Glen Check can be availed for $3566 ( ¥ 451,000). The High Neck Sweater Cashmere & Silk can be availed for $1156 (¥ 146,300).

The Brooch metal rhinestone can be availed for $1043 (¥ 132,000). Lastly, the Moccasin Mino calfskin logo plate can be availed for $895 (¥ 113,300).

Lastly, Satoru Gojo is in a black and white ensemble. With a black jacket and a plain white shirt underneath. The plain white T-shirt cotton is the least expensive item in the collection with a retail price of $300 ( ¥ 38,500). The Jacket leather DG logo print can be availed for $4001 ( ¥ 506,000), marking the most-priced piece from the collection.

Goju's look also included pieces from the accessories and footwear line. The visors "Sunglasses" can be availed for $1965 (¥ 248,600) and the Space sneakers mixed material can be availed for $1174 (¥ 148,500).

The exclusive Jujutsu Kaisen collection will launch at three pop-up stores in Japan on April 27, 2022 up till May 3, 2022. Two out of three shops are located in Tokyo's Shinjuku and Shibuya wards, while the last one is located in Osaka's Umeda district.

The biggest collection will be marked at ZeroBase Shibuya from April 21,2022, to May 1, 2022. The website reads:

"We will release a special collection in advance. In addition to the newly drawn illustrations, you can fully enjoy the world of Dolce & Gabbana and "Jujutsu Kaisen."

The collection will later expand onto other D&G's location throughout Japan on May 2, as well as online. The collection is comparatively expensive for fans of the anime series, but it is definitely something to look forward to. Leading the series, as well as the collection, fans are waiting for Yuji Itadori's sneakers and Panda's special backpack.

Other than that, Crunchyroll streamed the first season of the TV anime series. Crunchyroll released the blockbuster prequel anime film on March 18, 2022, for Jujutsu Kaisen 0.

In the latest news for Jujutsu Kaisen, the second season will soon be premiering in winter 2023, with no confirmed premiere date as of now.

