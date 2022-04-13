Lady Gaga x Crunchyroll merch drop: Release date and more about the apparel collection inspired by the singer's album Chromatica

Global anime brand Crunchyroll is collaborating with Lady Gaga for an exclusive CR Loves Lady Gaga merch inspired by the superstar's sixth studio album, Chromatica. The Grammy-winning album-inspired graphics appear in the apparel collection.

The collection is produced in partnership with Bravado. The pre-sales for the 'CR Loves Lady Gaga' line started online exclusively on store.crunchyroll.com on April 8, 2022, and will be available for pre-order until April 21, 2022.

More about the Lady Gaga X Crunchyroll merch drop

CR Loves Lady Gaga merch for Chromatica (Image via Crunchyroll)

Crunchyroll's partnership with the Bad Romance singer is in commemoration of the upcoming Chromatica Ball. The Chromatica Ball is the sixth headlining concert by the American pop star in support of the studio album Chromatica. The sixth headlining concert is set to begin on July 17, 2022 up until September 10, 2022.

The streetwear line is designed in anime aesthetics and the brand announced that the line will be giving a portion of the proceeds to the Born This Way Foundation,

"A portion of the proceeds will be donated to Born This Way Foundation, a nonprofit organization co-founded by Lady Gaga and her mother, Cynthia Germanotta, with the mission to support youth mental health and work with young people to build a kinder and braver world."

The streetwear range is immersed in pink-hued anime artwork accentuated upon tees, hoodies, sweatpants, and more. The collection is an 8-piece apparel line, with a beanie and bucket hat included as accessories to round-out the collection.

The collection embraces flashy and vibrant colors including neon pink, deep green, and orange accents. Leading the line is an anime graphic printed onto a gray acid-wash T-shirt. The collection gives a nod to Gaga's sixth studio album with the addition of Chromatica text embossed upon the sleeves and rear of the collection.

The experimental designs are a courtesy of the anime artist McFlyy. The merch 'CR Loves Lady Gaga' line includes

CR Loves Lady Gaga - In Chromatica Acid Washed T-Shirt can be pre-ordered for $39.95 in size range XS to 3XL. The T-shirt is in a gray colored acid-wash with a black and pink anime inspired Gaga on the rear of the shirt and a glimpse of McFlyy's artwork across the chest. CR Loves Lady Gaga - No One Thing Is Greater Than Another Hoodie can be pre-ordered for $74.95 in a size range of XS to 3XL. The hoodie features black and pink Gaga with an orange hued accent as the backdrop. CR Loves Lady Gaga - LG6 Cyberpunk Long Sleeve can be pre-ordered for $54.95 in XS to 3XL in pine green dyed long sleeved tee. The long sleeved tee features pink and red Gaga with neon green accent. CR Loves Lady Gaga - Monochrome Chromatica Sweatpants can be pre-ordered for $74.95 in XS to 3XL. The jogger is fleece in gray-wash white accent. CR Loves Lady Gaga - LG6 Chromatica Hoodie can be pre-ordered for $74.95 in XS to 3XL. The dark green hoodie features pink and red Gaga with orange accents. CR Loves Lady Gaga - Monochrome Chromatica Long Sleeve can be pre-ordered for $49.95 in XS to 3XL. The long sleeved top is in a black colorway with gray washed Gaga graphic. CR Loves Lady Gaga - Embroidered Chromatica Beanie for $29.95 in free size. The beanie is emblazoned with pink embroidery in Chomatica. CR Loves Lady Gaga - Chromatica Eyes Bucket Hat can be pre-ordered for $34.95 in a black colorway. The hat features a pink and red Gaga patch.

The 8-piece apparel and accessory range can be pre-ordered on the Crunchyroll site uptil April 21, 2022 for prices ranging from $29.95 to $74.95. A small portion of the sale proceeds will go to Gaga's foundation, Born This Way, which aims to provide services for mental health.

