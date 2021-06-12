Twitter goes gaga over Kylie Minogue's cover of Lady Gaga's "Marry The Night"

Kylie Minogue recently revealed a cover of Lady Gaga’s 2011 hit track “Marry The Night”. The cover is a part of Lady Gaga’s "Born This Way" re-release. Kylie’s “Marry The Night” cover is her third song from the upcoming 10th-anniversary re-release of Gaga’s 2011 album.

The album follows on from Big Freedia’s rendition of "Judas" and Orville Peck’s “Country Road” cover of "Born This Way". The cover was teased on Twitter where Minogue posted a brief video of herself. Kylie's caption reads “hey @ladygaga… what are you doing tonight?” along with a crescent moon emoji.

Gaga retweeted Kylie with three more crescent moon emojis. Just after the song’s release, Gaga called Minogue a "warrior queen."

Kylie Minogue’s cover is true to the original version. The only difference here is that Minogue has done her own thing with the vocals. It's a catchy rendition that proves fodder for endless remixes.

When will Born This Way Reimagined release?

"Born This Way Reimagined" will be out on June 25, Friday. It will be re-released along with six new versions of the existing tracks. The details about the artists to be featured on the album are still not known. But for now, fans can expect new versions of "Highway Unicorn (Road to Love)", "The Edge of Glory" and "You and I".

Surprise! My version of @ladygaga's Marry The Night is out now! 💜🌙 Join me in celebrating the tenth anniversary of Born This Way. Time to dance #LOVERS! https://t.co/svA6iGM6oY pic.twitter.com/hMI1TUqxYg — Kylie Minogue (@kylieminogue) June 11, 2021

Lady Gaga has shared two of the six covers that will be included in the 10th-anniversary reissue of "Born This Way". The "Born This Way" special anniversary release will also have the 2011 album’s 14 original tracks in new packaging along with the covers. "Born This Way: The Tenth Anniversary" is now available for pre-order.

Online reactions towards Kylie Minogue's "Marry The Night" Cover

me listening me listening

to marry the to marry the

night by lady night by kylie

gaga in 2011 minogue in 2021 pic.twitter.com/vb0TuAxDvF — Sebastian Sawicki (@SebastianSawiki) June 11, 2021

My brain cells when Kylie Minogue sings “Gaga” twice in Marry the Night: pic.twitter.com/DGdpThFtmQ — Joey Nolfi (@joeynolfi) June 11, 2021

Solar Power Marry The Night

Lorde Kylie Minogue pic.twitter.com/JqSmtXMtCr — flyboy • commissions open (@captn_flyboy) June 11, 2021

Kylie Minogue joins the #BornThisWayAnniversary with her version of Marry The Night 🌙🌙

.

Artwork by me 🥰#LadyGaga pic.twitter.com/V2ibtjVWNN — GoldenReyy - PRIDE EDITION 🌈 (@GoldenReyy) June 11, 2021

kylie minogue's marry the night remix threw the first brick — wolfgang ruth (@itswolfgangruth) June 11, 2021

KYLIE MINOGUE HAS DONE A COVER OF MARRY THE NIGHT. THIS IS NOT A DRILL!!!! pic.twitter.com/oqdXQ11xtg — Cheryl Hole (@CherylHoleQueen) June 11, 2021

This is not pop fiction! @kylieminogue has released a remake of @LadyGaga's Marry The Night for the upcoming Born This Way reissue #BornThisWay10 https://t.co/BS1rPGtcBU — Official Charts (@officialcharts) June 11, 2021

Lady Gaga feat. Kylie Minogue & Madonna — Marry The Night [Reimagined] pic.twitter.com/StGiktvNFK — Lady Gaga Stems (@ladygagastems) June 11, 2021

I'm crying 😭❤️ Lady Gaga x Kylie Minogue ✨ Marry The Night ✨#bornthisway pic.twitter.com/C9YcRWuPLB — 𝗦𝗶𝗿𝗲𝗻𝗶𝘁𝗼 🧜🏻‍♂️ (@AndreMaxwell12) June 11, 2021

‘Marry The Night’, reimagined by Kylie Minogue, playing in a nightclub in Sydney. pic.twitter.com/Co1ImvDo98 — Gaga Now ⚡️ (@ladygaganownet) June 11, 2021

A little more about Kylie Minogue and her work

In 2020, Kylie released her 15th studio album titled "Disco". NME’s Nick Levine rated Kylie's album four stars out of five. He said that it is an uplifting set and feels like Minogue’s best album since 2010’s ‘Aphrodite’.

Kylie has recently also delivered vocals for a remix of Years & Years latest track "Starstruck". Kylie has also confirmed that she and her fellow disco revivalist Jessie Ware are working together on new music.

