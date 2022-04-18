Harry Styles sets new Guinness World Record with 'As It Was'

English singer-songwriter Harry Styles' hit single As It Was has broken a Guinness World Record. The 28-year-old Grammy-award winner broke the record for Most Streamed Track on Spotify in 24 hours (male), according to a press release from Guinness.

The song recorded over 16 million streams in its first 24 hours on the platform. As It Was is the lead single for Harry Styles' upcoming album Harry’s House set to release on May 20. The song was released on April 1 and ranked first in streams in 34 countries, including the US.

Spotify @Spotify You know it's not the same As It Was. @Harry_Styles just broke some records You know it's not the same As It Was. @Harry_Styles just broke some records 🏆 https://t.co/VT2cq87Vg0

According to Guinness, the English singer Adele’s song Easy on Me also recorded 19 million streams on Spotify in one day.

Harry Styles debuts two songs at Coachella

Harry Styles headlined the Coachella Music and Arts festival on Friday, April 15, where he debuted his two songs, Boyfriends and Late Night Talking from his upcoming album.

The singer addressed the crowd by saying:

"It’s big in here, innit? For the next 80-or-something minutes, our job is to entertain you. I promise you we’ll do our absolute very best. You also have one job — that is to have much fun as you possibly can. I want you to be whoever it is you always wanted to be in this field tonight."

He added:

"We have a full moon, you have a ticket and I have to play."

His full setlist for the concert included his hit numbers like As It Was, Adore You, Golden, Carolina, Woman, Boyfriends, Cherry, Lights Up, She, Canyon Moon, Treat People With Kindness, What Makes You Beautiful, Man! I Feel Like a Woman!, You’re Still the One, Late Night Talking, Watermelon Sugar, Kiwi and Sign of the Times.

Fans react to As it Was setting a record

Harry Styles fans took to Twitter to express their excitement over the singer achieving the new record for As It Was. During the release of the song, some fans speculated that it was about the singer's rumored girlfriend Olivia Wilde.

Leanna @leannafh94 Spotify @Spotify You know it's not the same As It Was. @Harry_Styles just broke some records You know it's not the same As It Was. @Harry_Styles just broke some records 🏆 https://t.co/VT2cq87Vg0 no like im watching him grow so much in front of my own two eyes it’s so surreal being a fan of him since 2010/11 and seeing this twitter.com/Spotify/status… no like im watching him grow so much in front of my own two eyes it’s so surreal being a fan of him since 2010/11 and seeing this twitter.com/Spotify/status…

More about Harry Styles

Styles was part of the famous boy band One Direction until 2016, after which the band went on an indefinite hiatus. He released a self-titled solo album called Harry Styles in 2017, which became one of the world's top-ten best-selling albums of the year, while its lead single, Sign of the Times, topped the UK Singles Chart.

He released his second album, Fine Line, in 2019 which was listed among Rolling Stone's 500 Greatest Albums of All Time in 2020. Its fourth single, Watermelon Sugar, topped the US Billboard Hot 100. In 2021, he won a Grammy award in the category 'Best Pop Solo Performance' for Watermelon Sugar. Styles will star as Jack in the upcoming psychological thriller film Don't Worry Darling, directed by rumoured girlfriend Olivia Wilde.

