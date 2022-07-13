5 Best Movies to watch like Jordan Peele's Nope

Jordan Peele is ready to bring back the chills with his new project, Nope, set to release on July 22, 2022 in theaters across the USA. Peele is well known in the industry as an actor, a comedian, and a pioneering director in the genre of new age horror. His previous productions have broken the box office and received critical acclaim for their execution and screenplay.

Nope follows the story of the Haywoods, a black family who own a ranch in the California desert. They supply the horses needed for any Hollywood production. After Otis Haywood dies of a falling object from the sky, siblings OJ and Emerald witness an unidentified flying object in the sky. They decide to document it and become famous for being the first to do so.

A still from Nope (Image via Universal)

They enlist help from a traveling salesman to install cameras around their property and contact a famous conspiracy theorist. But the events that follow turn their lives upside down. Nope is set to be a spine chilling watch similar to Peele's previous works.

Check out the list below for similar titles that you can watch while waiting for Nope to release.

Some spine-chilling titles to watch while waiting for Nope

1) Get Out

Get Out (Image via Universal)

Jordan Peele's debut as a director came with the 2018 horror film Get Out. The film took the box office by storm and made quite an impact in the horror genre, earning praise from audiences and critics alike. Get Out was selected as one of the top ten films of the decade by the National Board of Review, Time and the American Film Institute. It received multiple Academy nominations and won for its screenplay.

Chris visits his white girlfriend, Rose Armitage's family over the weekend. While over there, a sense of unease settles in, but he disregards it and feels thankful for getting cured of his nicotine addiction through hypnotherapy. What he doesn't know is that the Armitage family hunts people and transfers their own brains into the hosts to gain a crooked form of immortality.

A still from Get Out (Image via Universal)

Get Out follows Chris as he fights his way out and finally escapes the madhouse, only after every one of the Armitages has been killed. The film, along with being a work of art in the horror genre, also puts its focus on the interracial status quo.

Get Out stars Daniel Kaluuya in the lead role, who we will again be seeing in Peele's upcoming movie Nope, in the role of OJ Haywood.

2) Us

Us (Image via Universal)

Us is Jordan Peele's second venture as a director. The 2019 horror flick stars Lupita Nyong'o, Winston Duke, Shahadi Joseph and Evan Alex as the Wilson family who are attacked by their doppelgängers. Us received major praise for its screenplay and direction along with Nyong'o's performance and was a box office success.

The film follows the Wilson family as they go on a beachside vacation despite Adelaide's apprehension. They are confronted by four mysterious figures who break into their home. They find out that they are their doppelgängers, who have come to essentially kill them to be "untethered" and become their true versions.

What follows is a series of violent confrontations between the originals and their doppelgängers as they try to escape. The Wilson family finally realizes that they are not the only ones facing this, but it is happening across the country. The doppelgängers have risen up in revolution and have come to take their own place in the world, outside of the shadows of their tethered originals.

3) Fire in the Sky

Fire in the Sky (Image via Paramount)

Fire in the Sky is a 1993 biopic science fiction mystery adapted from Travis Walton's book The Walton Experience. The movie chronicles Walton's apparent abduction by extraterrestrials in the year of 1975.

Lumberjack Travis Walton and his five co-workers come across an unidentified flying object on their way back from work. When they approach it, Walton gets out of the car out of curiosity but is blasted away by an unseen force. Fearing him dead, his friends leave him behind and escape but when they come back, he is nowhere to be found.

Their statement is disregarded by the sheriff, who suspects foul play, and thinks Walton was killed by one of his co-workers. But Walton re-emerges after a few days naked and incoherent. He later remembers what happened to him over the last few days and the visuals are graphic instances of him being abducted by extraterrestrials into their vessel where experiments were done on him.

Like Peele's work, Fire in the Sky has spine chilling visuals that strike terror in the audience's heart. The film has a similar storyline of coming in contact with alien life forms to that of Nope, and is likely the one to have done it best.

4) Signs

Signs (Image via Touchstone Pictures)

Signs is a 2002 science fiction horror thriller by the amazing director, M. Night Shyamalan. Starring Mel Gibson and Joaquin Phoenix, the movie revolves around themes of extraterrestrial, family and faith. Nope also shares its undertones on the topics of aliennt and family.

Graham Hess is a former priest from Doylestown, Pennsylvania who lives with his two children and younger brother, Merrill. But they soon encounter an extraterrestrial presence and witness crop circles in their farmland. They come to know that this is a global phenomenon and aliens have invaded their planet.

Signs follows the Wilson family's journey of survival until and even after the aliens leave earth. A single alien left behind threatens to harm Graham's son but is eventually taken down. It is a must-watch for fans of the horror thriller genre.

5) Close Encounters of the Third Kind

Close Encounters of the Third Kind (Image via Columbia Pictures)

A Steven Spielberg creation, Close Encounters of the Third Kind is a 1977 science fiction title that took the world by storm. The film grossed over $300 million globally against a budget of $19.4 million and received great reviews from audiences and critics alike.

Close Encounters of the Third Kind depicts human contact with extraterrestrial life forms. When a rural town experiences a mass power outage, electrician Roy goes out to investigate only to be met with an unidentified flying object which flies past him. This leaves him mesmerized and he starts obsessing over UFOs. When Barry is abducted from his home by aliens, Jillian decides to get him back any way she can.

Following this, the aliens are contacted by the government and they provide geographical coordinates for contact. As aliens and humans interact for the first time, the film sets a very impactful scene for its time. Enthusiasts of alien-based-science-fiction are encouraged to watch Close Encounters of the Third Kind if they haven't already.

The film was even selected for preservation by the National Film Registry for being a relevant part of American cultural history. It received multiple awards including the Academy Awards, Golden Globe, British Academy Awards and Saturn Awards.

While it may not share horror tropes like Peele's Nope, both films explore contact with extraterrestrials in an impactful way.

These are some of the best films you can watch while waiting for Jordan Peele's Nope to release. The film will explore the science fiction horror genre, likely underlined with certain social and cultural issues as we have seen in Peele's previous works.

Nope releases exclusively in theaters across the US on Friday, July 22, 2022.

