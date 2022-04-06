"I'm pregnant" - Joe Rogan seemingly trolls the Pentagon over new UFO report

Joe Rogan has seemingly poked fun at a newly surfaced Pentagon report regarding the effects of UFO encounters.

The report states that UFO sightings have caused adverse health effects like radiation burns, paralysis, brain damage, and astonishingly, "unaccounted for pregnancies."

Rogan apparently found the last part ridiculous. The popular comic hopped on Twitter to post a screenshot of the report, with the caption:

"I'm pregnant."

The documents are made up of more than 1,500 pages of UFO-related material from the Advanced Aerospace Threat Identification Program (AATIP) – a shadowy United States Department of Defense program that ran from 2007 to 2012. The report was recently made public through a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request.

Rogan's reaction to the report could be perceived as dismissive of UFOs. However, the comic has talked about the existence of UFOs and extraterrestrial life on his podcast on multiple occasions.

When Angela Hill told Joe Rogan her grandparents were abducted by aliens

One such instance of UFO talk on The Joe Rogan Experience came when UFC strawweight contender Angela Hill came on as a guest. The fighter told Rogan that her grandparents were Barney and Betty Hill – two of the most notable alien abductees in US history.

Listen to Angela Hill's interview on The Joe Rogan Experience:

Hill didn't talk about her grandparents during her JRE appearance. However, she got the chance to do so on an episode of The Hard Times podcast.

"They were driving and they lost time and then they got abducted and they didn’t remember what had happened, but they started having similar nightmares. And then, they ended up getting hypnotized, which was big back then, it was big at the time. So, they got hypnotized to recall what happened in those 6 or 7 or however many hours. And it turns out they had identical stories of seeing a light in the sky and a spaceship dropping down in front of them stopping the car, pulling them out of the car and performing all these experiments on them, and then putting them back in. So yeah, they got Men in Black-ed. They got like, flashed."

